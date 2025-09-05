$41.350.02
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:58 AM • 14039 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 23361 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 20676 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 36977 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 35655 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 50261 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 41941 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 41641 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 41792 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
103 combat engagements took place at the front: the hottest spot is the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

The General Staff reported 103 combat engagements at the front as of 4:00 PM on September 5. The greatest enemy activity is observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where there were 26 attempts to break through.

103 combat engagements took place at the front: the hottest spot is the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, as of 4:00 PM, 103 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This is stated in the General Staff's report as of 4:00 PM on September 5, writes UNN.

Today, communities of border settlements, including Senkivka, Buchky, Karpovychi, Mykolaivka — Chernihiv region; Seredyna Buda, Korenok, Bobylivka, Shalyhyne, Stara Huta, Starykove, Bila Bereza, Tovstodubove, Nova Sloboda, Hirky, Buniakyne, Chuikivka — Sumy region, suffered from enemy artillery fire.

- the message says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, two of which are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched eight air strikes, dropping 12 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 136 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems. At the same time, Ukrainian units carried out active operations and achieved success in certain areas.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack by enemy troops, and another combat engagement is still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the Vovchansk areas.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through our defense six times in the areas of Kupiansk, Radkivka, Petropavlivka, and Kolisnykivka. Ukrainian units carried out active operations and achieved success in certain areas.

Air defense forces neutralized 121 out of 157 drones with which Russians attacked Ukraine since evening05.09.25, 09:39 • 2632 views

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 12 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Andriivka, Druzhliubivka, Kolodiazi, Drobysheve, and towards Olhivka and Shandryholove. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks, and four more combat engagements are ongoing. Invading units tried to advance near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Dronivka, and in the direction of Dibrova.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out five assault operations in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Poltavka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 26 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Shakhtove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Shevchenko, Promin, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and in the direction of Filiya and Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 19 enemy attacks, with seven combat engagements ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Oleksandrograf, Voskresenka, Temirivka, Shevchenko, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha. Our soldiers repelled 15 enemy assaults, and six more attacks are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack by the invaders towards Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor's aviation carried out an airstrike in the Olhivka area.

In the Kramatorsk and Huliaipole directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

Not only the Ryazan oil refinery: the General Staff reported on all Russian facilities that Ukrainian military hit on the night of September 505.09.25, 15:25 • 4914 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kupyansk