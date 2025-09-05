103 combat engagements took place at the front: the hottest spot is the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, as of 4:00 PM, 103 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This is stated in the General Staff's report as of 4:00 PM on September 5, writes UNN.

Today, communities of border settlements, including Senkivka, Buchky, Karpovychi, Mykolaivka — Chernihiv region; Seredyna Buda, Korenok, Bobylivka, Shalyhyne, Stara Huta, Starykove, Bila Bereza, Tovstodubove, Nova Sloboda, Hirky, Buniakyne, Chuikivka — Sumy region, suffered from enemy artillery fire. - the message says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, two of which are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched eight air strikes, dropping 12 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 136 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems. At the same time, Ukrainian units carried out active operations and achieved success in certain areas.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack by enemy troops, and another combat engagement is still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the Vovchansk areas.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through our defense six times in the areas of Kupiansk, Radkivka, Petropavlivka, and Kolisnykivka. Ukrainian units carried out active operations and achieved success in certain areas.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 12 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Andriivka, Druzhliubivka, Kolodiazi, Drobysheve, and towards Olhivka and Shandryholove. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks, and four more combat engagements are ongoing. Invading units tried to advance near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Dronivka, and in the direction of Dibrova.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out five assault operations in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Poltavka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 26 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Shakhtove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Shevchenko, Promin, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and in the direction of Filiya and Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 19 enemy attacks, with seven combat engagements ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Oleksandrograf, Voskresenka, Temirivka, Shevchenko, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha. Our soldiers repelled 15 enemy assaults, and six more attacks are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack by the invaders towards Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor's aviation carried out an airstrike in the Olhivka area.

In the Kramatorsk and Huliaipole directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

