In total, since the beginning of this day, 174 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers used 2229 kamikaze drones and carried out 3730 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, Russian troops launched one missile and 46 air strikes, using one missile and dropping 82 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2229 kamikaze drones and carried out 3730 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary states.

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched seven air strikes, dropping 10 guided bombs, and also carried out 164 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 28 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Tykhe, Ambarnyi, Kamianka, Bologivka, Zapadne, Krasne Pershe, Dovhenke, and towards Kolodyazne, Dvorichanske, and Kutkivka. Three combat engagements are not yet completed.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions near Kupyansk and towards Petropavlivka, Novoplatonivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy attacks, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces nine times in the areas of Serednie, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Derylove, Torske, and three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks near Yampil, Hryhorivka, Vyimka, and Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians advanced 17 times on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Poltavka. The Defense Forces stopped the enemy's advance. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 37 times. The enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Sukhetske, Myrolyubivka, Nove Shakhove, Ivanivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, Dachne, Filiia, and in the direction of Novopavlivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, today in this direction, 144 occupiers were neutralized, 99 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed one vehicle, one unit of special equipment, and 15 unmanned aerial vehicles; three vehicles and 10 shelters for enemy personnel were also hit.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 27 times in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Novogeorgiivka, Sosnivka, Vorone, Novogeorgiivka, Kalynivske, Novohryhorivka, Voskresenka, Oleksiivka, Stepove, Berezove, Novoivanivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance 11 times near Poltavka and Malynivka, but was repelled. Zheleznichne was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven attacks by the invaders near Plavni, Stepove, and in the direction of Stepnohirsk and Novoandriivka.

In the Dnipro direction, there were three unsuccessful attempts by the occupiers to improve their position. The enemy launched an air strike on Sadove.

