Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, October 6, Russian invaders' losses amounted to 1020 military personnel and 458 units of equipment. This was reported on Tuesday, October 7, by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.10.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1117360 (+1020) persons eliminated

tanks ‒ 11238 (+3)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23319 (+6)

artillery systems ‒ 33493 (+29)

MLRS ‒ 1516 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1224 (+1)

aircraft ‒ 427 (0)

helicopters ‒ 346 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 67564 (+338)

cruise missiles ‒ 3841 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 63575 (+79)

special equipment ‒ 3973 (+2)

Since the beginning of October 6, 172 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. Russian troops used 3382 kamikaze drones and carried out 2971 shellings.

