Russian troops occupied a settlement in Dnipropetrovsk region - DeepState

Russian troops have occupied a settlement in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and have advanced near 4 settlements in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts. This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

On Monday, October 6, at 11:18 PM, DeepState analysts reported that the Russian army had captured the village of Maliivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The enemy occupied Maliivka, and also advanced near Novoivanivka, Vorone, Okhotnyche, and Bila Hora - the report says.

Recall

The analytical project DeepState reported that the Defense Forces had territorial successes in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Meanwhile, the enemy achieved some progress in the Sosnivka area.

Defense Forces are conducting countermeasures in Dnipropetrovsk region, no advances by the occupiers