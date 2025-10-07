$41.230.05
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 14411 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 31953 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 30898 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 34194 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 64343 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 30593 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 37579 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 65016 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 76771 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 92082 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Russian troops occupied a settlement in Dnipropetrovsk region - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

The monitoring project DeepState reported that the Russian army occupied the village of Maliivka in Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy also advanced near Novoivanivka, Vorone, Okhotnyche, and Bila Hora.

Russian troops occupied a settlement in Dnipropetrovsk region - DeepState

Russian troops have occupied a settlement in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and have advanced near 4 settlements in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts. This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

On Monday, October 6, at 11:18 PM, DeepState analysts reported that the Russian army had captured the village of Maliivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The enemy occupied Maliivka, and also advanced near Novoivanivka, Vorone, Okhotnyche, and Bila Hora

- the report says.

Recall

The analytical project DeepState reported that the Defense Forces had territorial successes in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Meanwhile, the enemy achieved some progress in the Sosnivka area.

Defense Forces are conducting countermeasures in Dnipropetrovsk region, no advances by the occupiers05.10.25, 11:41 • 4258 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast