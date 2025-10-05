Defense Forces are conducting countermeasures in Dnipropetrovsk region, no advances by the occupiers

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian military personnel are carrying out countermeasures. No advances by Russian occupiers were recorded over the past day. This was reported by Hryhoriy Shapoval, an officer of the communications department of the "East" troop grouping, on the air of a telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

Countermeasures are being taken (in the Dnipropetrovsk region - ed.). No advances were recorded over the past day. But two air strikes with FAB-250 bombs were carried out in the Synelnykove district. - Shapoval said.

Addition

The analytical project DeepState reported that the Defense Forces have territorial successes in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Meanwhile, the enemy achieved some progress in the Sosnivka area.

Russian occupiers distributed a video about the alleged capture of the settlement of Verbove, Pokrovske settlement community, Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region. The 110th separate mechanized brigade reported that this information is not true.