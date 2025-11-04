163 battles on the front: the hottest in three directions - General Staff map

163 battles took place on the front line yesterday, the hottest remains in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is also more active in the Oleksandrivka and Kostiantynivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary on November 4, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 163 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched five missile and 75 air strikes, used 11 missiles and dropped 147 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4574 shellings, including 111 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6411 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of personnel, an air defense system, a UAV control point and five enemy artillery systems," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement took place yesterday. The enemy launched 7 air strikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 159 shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders six times in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka and Bologivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, 14 combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the area of Petropavlivka and in the direction of Pishchane, Novoosinove and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 11 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of Myrne, Novoselivka and towards Drobycheve, Stavky, Koroviy Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped seven offensive actions of the invaders near Serebryanka and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions yesterday.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 55 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Ivanivka, Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Fedorivka, Nove Shakhove, Myrnograd, Rodynske, Razine, Chervony Lyman, Novopavlivka, Sukhy Yar, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks yesterday in the areas of Sichneve, Vorone, Stepove, Oleksiivka, Verbove, Novovasylivske, Pavlivka, Tsehelne, Uspenivka, Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped eight enemy attempts to advance in the area of Okhotnyche.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Stepnohirsk and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy assaults in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

Russian army lost 840 personnel and 94 units of special equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine