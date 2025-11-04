ukenru
November 3, 05:51 PM • 16049 views
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 47399 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 32700 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 35710 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 30530 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 38145 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 18015 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15444 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 29611 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 34125 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Russian army lost 840 personnel and 94 units of special equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the losses of Russian troops over the past day, November 3. 840 occupiers, five tanks, and 42 artillery systems were eliminated.

Russian army lost 840 personnel and 94 units of special equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, November 3, Russian troops lost 840 of their servicemen, five tanks, and 42 artillery systems. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.11.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,145,670 (+840) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11,326 (+5)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,532 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒ 34,249 (+42)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,535 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,235 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 428 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 346 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 77,860 (+425)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3,918 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 66,504 (+93)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3,990 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Over the past day, November 3, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled more than 150 enemy attacks in various sectors of the front. The most intense battles continue in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman directions.

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine