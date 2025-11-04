Russian army lost 840 personnel and 94 units of special equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, November 3, Russian troops lost 840 of their servicemen, five tanks, and 42 artillery systems. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.11.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,145,670 (+840) killed

tanks ‒ 11,326 (+5)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,532 (+1)

artillery systems ‒ 34,249 (+42)

MLRS ‒ 1,535 (+1)

air defense systems ‒ 1,235 (0)

aircraft ‒ 428 (0)

helicopters ‒ 346 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 77,860 (+425)

cruise missiles ‒ 3,918 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 66,504 (+93)

special equipment ‒ 3,990 (+1)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Over the past day, November 3, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled more than 150 enemy attacks in various sectors of the front. The most intense battles continue in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman directions.

Over the past day, assault units advanced in the area of the Dobropillia salient - Syrskyi