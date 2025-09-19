$41.250.05
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 7742 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
12:00 PM • 6562 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 13416 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
08:43 AM • 29497 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 47517 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 43629 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 64652 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 44482 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 52128 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 80952 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
General Staff on the front situation: 63 combat engagements per day, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Since the beginning of the day, 63 combat engagements have taken place, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Toretsk directions. The occupiers launched six airstrikes, dropped 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 68 shellings.

General Staff on the front situation: 63 combat engagements per day, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

Since the beginning of this day, 63 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Toretsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two combat engagements with enemy troops have occurred since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched six air strikes, dropping 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 68 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, three of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Fyholivka. One more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers tried three times to break through our defense in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 10 attacks near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Torske, and towards the settlements of Stavky, Novoselivka, Serednie. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

The Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the Siversk direction. The aggressor showed activity in the Vyyimka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried twice to break through the defense of our defenders in the Stupochky area.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out seven assault actions in the areas of Shcherbynivka and towards Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 25 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have repelled 21 enemy attacks; battles are still ongoing in four locations.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Fyliya, Voskresenka, Berezove, Maliivka, Novoivanivka, and Olhivske. The Defense Forces repelled five enemy assaults, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched an air strike with unguided aerial missiles on Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of the settlement of Kamianka and towards Stepnohirsk. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy tried twice in vain to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge. At the same time, the enemy launched an air strike on Olhivka.

In other directions - no changes, summarized the General Staff.

Minus 1150 soldiers and a lot of scrap metal: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day19.09.25, 07:31 • 3238 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Stepnohirsk
Kamianske