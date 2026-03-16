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Debris fall near the Independence Monument in Kyiv - the Center for Countering Disinformation commented on information about an AI drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3572 views

In the center of Kyiv, according to a specialized media outlet, fragments of an enemy AI drone fell. Against this background, the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council warns of Europe's unpreparedness.

Debris fall near the Independence Monument in Kyiv - the Center for Countering Disinformation commented on information about an AI drone

Andriy Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, commented on the appearance of AI-powered drones, following information about such a drone from the site of debris fall near the Independence Monument in the center of Kyiv, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, what was warned about earlier – AI-powered drones capable of independently selecting targets. "Two can play at this game," but the development of such technologies also inevitably brings closer a major war in Europe, which, unlike us, will not be ready for these threats.

- said Kovalenko, Head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation.

He made this statement in response to a publication by the military portal Defense Express stating that "the drone that fell near the Independence Monument is an AI-powered 'Lancet'."

Addition

Russia's morning drone attack affected three districts of Kyiv, with debris falling near the Independence Monument in the city center.

194 out of 211 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine, morning attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv region was atypical - Air Force16.03.26, 11:11 • 3316 views

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