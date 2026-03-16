194 out of 211 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine, morning attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv region was atypical - Air Force

Russia attacked Ukraine with 211 drones overnight and in the morning, with an atypical morning enemy attack in the direction of Kyiv region, 194 drones were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 16 (from 18:00 on March 15) and throughout this morning, the enemy attacked with 211 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardeyskoye – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, more than 100 of them were "Shaheds".

A peculiarity is an atypical morning attack by the enemy using various types of attack drones in the direction of Kyiv region. The main directions of the strike are Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv regions. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 11:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 194 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Hits of 16 attack UAVs were recorded at 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 11 locations. - indicated the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russian attack affected three districts of Kyiv, debris fell near the Independence Monument in the city center