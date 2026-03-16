Russian attack affected three districts of Kyiv, debris fell near the Independence Monument in the city center

Due to the Russian attack, there are consequences in three districts of Kyiv, said the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko. As noted People's Deputy Maria Mezentseva, drone debris fell near the Independence Monument, writes UNN.

Details

According to Klitschko, the consequences of the enemy attack on Kyiv are as follows:

in the Shevchenkivskyi district, in the very center of the capital, UAV debris fell. No fire or casualties;

in the Solomyanskyi district, debris fell on the territory of non-residential development. No casualties;

in the Sviatoshynskyi district, falling debris caused grass to catch fire in an open area.

"Debris from a downed 'Shahed' fell near the Independence Monument on Maidan in Kyiv," wrote MP Maria Mezentseva on Telegram.

Emergency services, according to the mayor, are working on the ground.

Russian attack on Kyiv continues, fragments of enemy drone fell in the very center of the capital - mayor