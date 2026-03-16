Russian attack on Kyiv continues, fragments of enemy drone fell in the very center of the capital - mayor

Debris from an enemy drone fell in the very center of Kyiv, with no casualties, the capital's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported on social media on Monday, writes UNN.

UAV debris fell in the very center of the capital. There are no fires or casualties. The enemy attack on Kyiv continues. Stay in shelters! - wrote the capital's mayor Klitschko.

Addition

Earlier, an air raid alert was announced in the capital due to the threat of enemy drones. Mayor Klitschko reported on the work of air defense forces in the Obolonskyi district of the city.

Later, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a "high-speed target from Chernihiv region to Kyiv region", and then - "heading for Kyiv". Monitoring Telegram channels reported cruise missiles. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported several groups of UAVs from the north heading for Kyiv.