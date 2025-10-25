Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat engagements have taken place at the front: half of the Russian attacks were in the Pokrovsk direction.

$41.900.00
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 12090 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
08:59 AM • 14427 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 19976 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 06:30 AM • 15998 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 17353 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 31514 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 48320 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 37200 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 38494 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
Publications
Exclusives
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 19986 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 34354 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 56401 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 50133 views
Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat engagements have taken place at the front: half of the Russian attacks were in the Pokrovsk direction.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

On October 25, 101 combat engagements took place at the front, of which 39 attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction. Border settlements of Sumy region were shelled from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat engagements have taken place at the front: half of the Russian attacks were in the Pokrovsk direction.

Since the beginning of Saturday, October 25, 101 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Defense Forces repelled 39 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, and 10 more battles are ongoing. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 PM, writes UNN.

Border settlements, including Bobylivka and Kucherivka in Sumy Oblast, are suffering from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

- the report says.

Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. The enemy also launched three airstrikes, dropped six KABs, and carried out 37 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times in the area of Vovchansk and towards Kolodyazne and Dvorichanske; combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, five combat engagements took place; the occupiers tried to advance towards Pishchane and Bohuslavka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked five times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Serednie, Novoselivka, Zarichne, and in the direction of Drobycheve. The Defense Forces are steadfastly holding the defense; one attack has already been repelled, and four are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is trying to break through in the Yampil area; a battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, today the invader tried to advance 15 times in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyniv Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka. Eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

4 out of 9 Russian ballistic missiles and 50 out of 62 drones neutralized over Ukraine25.10.25, 09:10 • 3320 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 49 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Mayak, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Balagan, Novopavlivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have repelled 39 attacks.

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 11 times near the settlements of Sosnivka, Oleksiivka, Novovasylivske, Novohryhorivka, Pavlivka, Zlahoda. Currently, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Malinivka area.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks by enemy units near Stepove, Kamianske, and Stepnohirsk. Enemy aircraft launched an airstrike in the Pavlivka area.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers tried to advance twice in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge; one battle is still ongoing.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other sectors of the front.

Units of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade liberated the village of Sukhetske in Donetsk Oblast25.10.25, 15:59 • 1094 views

Olga Rozgon

