Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat engagements have taken place at the front: half of the Russian attacks were in the Pokrovsk direction.

Since the beginning of Saturday, October 25, 101 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Defense Forces repelled 39 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, and 10 more battles are ongoing. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 PM, writes UNN.

Border settlements, including Bobylivka and Kucherivka in Sumy Oblast, are suffering from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. - the report says.

Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. The enemy also launched three airstrikes, dropped six KABs, and carried out 37 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times in the area of Vovchansk and towards Kolodyazne and Dvorichanske; combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, five combat engagements took place; the occupiers tried to advance towards Pishchane and Bohuslavka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked five times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Serednie, Novoselivka, Zarichne, and in the direction of Drobycheve. The Defense Forces are steadfastly holding the defense; one attack has already been repelled, and four are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is trying to break through in the Yampil area; a battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, today the invader tried to advance 15 times in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyniv Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka. Eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

4 out of 9 Russian ballistic missiles and 50 out of 62 drones neutralized over Ukraine

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 49 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Mayak, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Balagan, Novopavlivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have repelled 39 attacks.

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 11 times near the settlements of Sosnivka, Oleksiivka, Novovasylivske, Novohryhorivka, Pavlivka, Zlahoda. Currently, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Malinivka area.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks by enemy units near Stepove, Kamianske, and Stepnohirsk. Enemy aircraft launched an airstrike in the Pavlivka area.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers tried to advance twice in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge; one battle is still ongoing.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other sectors of the front.

Units of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade liberated the village of Sukhetske in Donetsk Oblast