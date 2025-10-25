Units of the 82nd Separate Airborne Assault Bukovynian Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces liberated the settlement of Sukhetske in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast. This was reported by the Air Assault Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, writes UNN.

Details

During the assault, Ukrainian paratroopers engaged in a fierce battle with an enemy force of over 60 people.

The result was swift and uncompromising:

44 occupiers - eliminated;

8 - wounded;

9 - surrendered.

"Our paratroopers have once again proven: the Air Assault Forces are resilience, power, and cold calculation in the hottest spots of the front. Every meter of liberated land is a step towards victory, a step for which stands the courage and blood of the best sons of Ukraine," the report says.

