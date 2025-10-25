$41.900.00
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 12133 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
08:59 AM • 14464 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 20037 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 06:30 AM • 16026 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 17361 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 31518 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 48321 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 37200 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 38495 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
Publications
Exclusives
Units of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade liberated the village of Sukhetske in Donetsk Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1094 views

Units of the 82nd separate air assault brigade liberated the village of Sukhetske in Donetsk Oblast. During the assault, 44 occupiers were killed, 8 wounded, and 9 taken prisoner.

Units of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade liberated the village of Sukhetske in Donetsk Oblast

Units of the 82nd Separate Airborne Assault Bukovynian Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces liberated the settlement of Sukhetske in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast. This was reported by the Air Assault Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, writes UNN.

Details

During the assault, Ukrainian paratroopers engaged in a fierce battle with an enemy force of over 60 people.

The result was swift and uncompromising:

  • 44 occupiers - eliminated;
    • 8 - wounded;
      • 9 - surrendered.

        "Our paratroopers have once again proven: the Air Assault Forces are resilience, power, and cold calculation in the hottest spots of the front. Every meter of liberated land is a step towards victory, a step for which stands the courage and blood of the best sons of Ukraine," the report says.

        Ukrainian units repelled an assault in the Lyman region: armored vehicles and up to 20 occupiers destroyed – Third Corps showed video24.10.25, 18:37 • 4022 views

        Olga Rozgon

        War in Ukraine
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        Skirmishes
        Donetsk Oblast
        Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Ukraine