Ukraine's Third Army Corps successfully repelled a mechanized assault by Russian troops in the Lyman region, destroying armored vehicles, a tank, and up to 20 enemy soldiers with artillery and drones. The results of the combat operation were shown by Ukrainian servicemen in a video on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

Units of the Third Army Corps eliminated the entire mechanized column of the enemy, which tried to break through to Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlement of Stavky in Donetsk region. According to the corps' Telegram report, effective interaction of artillery and drones allowed to destroy armored personnel carriers and an occupier's tank.

According to the report, artillery covered the column immediately, one armored personnel carrier blew up on a minefield, and the rest of the equipment was finished off by FPV drones. Enemy infantry suffered significant losses, and the remnants of manpower were destroyed by heavy bombers. The attempt to break through the defense line of the Third Corps completely failed.

The operation involved soldiers of the 63rd and 60th separate mechanized brigades, the "Paskuda" battalion from the PBS "KRAKEN 1654", with the support of artillery from the adjacent 45th separate artillery brigade. The total losses of the occupiers are up to 20 people, and all enemy armored vehicles have been destroyed or disabled.

Footage from the battlefield shows the complete futility of the Russian troops' attack and the effectiveness of the defense methods used by Ukrainian units.

