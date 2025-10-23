SSO conducted a successful raid in Donetsk region: entered the enemy's rear and eliminated the occupiers
Kyiv • UNN
Operators of the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully carried out combat operations in Donetsk region, penetrating the enemy's rear. Ukrainian special forces entered the enemy's rear, destroyed three Russians, and seized communication equipment, navigation devices, and documents, creating favorable conditions for adjacent units. The special forces showed a video of their work, writes UNN.
Details
The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the results of successful special operations conducted by operators of the 8th Regiment in the Donetsk direction.
The SOF group was tasked with going beyond the forward positions, conducting reconnaissance in the enemy's rear, and carrying out direct actions. The further success of adjacent Ukrainian units in restoring positions depended on the fulfillment of this mission.
The special forces completed the task by unexpectedly entering the enemy's rear. The operation resulted in: the destruction of three Russian servicemen, as well as the seizure of communication equipment, documents, and navigation devices of the enemy. The overall situational awareness in the front sector was improved.
The SOF group successfully completed the assigned task, providing the necessary conditions for the implementation of the overall operational plan. The special forces also demonstrated an impressive video of their work.
