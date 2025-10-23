SSO conducted a successful raid in Donetsk region: entered the enemy's rear and eliminated the occupiers

$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 7826 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
12:16 PM • 20359 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
11:30 AM • 22463 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 22060 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 34697 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 31753 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 28119 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 12569 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
October 23, 07:25 AM • 15005 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
October 23, 07:22 AM • 16511 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3m/s
69%
746mm
Popular news
New footage has emerged of the liberation of Kucheriv Yar village in the Dobropillia directionPhotoVideoOctober 23, 07:53 AM • 20690 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 18704 views
In Russia's Stavropol, at least three Russian paratroopers were "loudly" eliminated - HURVideo01:02 PM • 4842 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details01:31 PM • 4424 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhoto02:10 PM • 10190 views
Publications
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhoto02:10 PM • 10232 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities10:56 AM • 34698 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?October 23, 10:10 AM • 31753 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 28119 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 35804 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Bart De Wever
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
South America
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideo03:24 PM • 2742 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details01:31 PM • 4490 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 18742 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 35518 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 55195 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot
Film

SSO conducted a successful raid in Donetsk region: entered the enemy's rear and eliminated the occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1530 views

Operators of the 8th regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully carried out combat operations in the Donetsk region, penetrating the enemy's rear. Ukrainian special forces destroyed three Russians and seized communication equipment, navigation devices, and documents.

SSO conducted a successful raid in Donetsk region: entered the enemy's rear and eliminated the occupiers

Operators of the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully carried out combat operations in Donetsk region, penetrating the enemy's rear. Ukrainian special forces entered the enemy's rear, destroyed three Russians, and seized communication equipment, navigation devices, and documents, creating favorable conditions for adjacent units. The special forces showed a video of their work, writes UNN.

Details

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the results of successful special operations conducted by operators of the 8th Regiment in the Donetsk direction.

The SOF group was tasked with going beyond the forward positions, conducting reconnaissance in the enemy's rear, and carrying out direct actions. The further success of adjacent Ukrainian units in restoring positions depended on the fulfillment of this mission.

The special forces completed the task by unexpectedly entering the enemy's rear. The operation resulted in: the destruction of three Russian servicemen, as well as the seizure of communication equipment, documents, and navigation devices of the enemy. The overall situational awareness in the front sector was improved.

The SOF group successfully completed the assigned task, providing the necessary conditions for the implementation of the overall operational plan. The special forces also demonstrated an impressive video of their work.

Ukrainian military repelled a large-scale assault by occupiers in the Orikhiv direction and showed a video21.10.25, 19:39 • 3828 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine