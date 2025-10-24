425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya" cleared Torske in Donetsk region: about 100 occupiers eliminated
Fighters of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya" cleared Torske in Donetsk region, destroying about 100 occupiers. Ukrainian soldiers also captured prisoners, and the Ukrainian flag now flies in Torske.
Fighters of the Defense Forces cleared Torske in Donetsk region of enemy presence. This was reported on Friday, October 24, by the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya", publishing a video on their social networks showing the elimination of Russian invaders, writes UNN.
Details
As noted, about 100 occupiers were destroyed during this operation. In addition, our military also managed to capture prisoners.
Assault groups cleared the settlement of Torske in the Lyman direction. Up to a hundred Russians were destroyed. The occupiers were pulling into the village with a minimum of ammunition. They were sitting in basements without water and food. Now the Ukrainian flag is in Torske
