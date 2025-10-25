$41.900.14
4 out of 9 Russian ballistic missiles and 50 out of 62 drones neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

On the night of October 25, Russia attacked Ukraine with nine ballistic missiles and 62 attack drones. Air defense forces shot down four missiles and 50 enemy UAVs.

4 out of 9 Russian ballistic missiles and 50 out of 62 drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched 9 ballistic missiles and 62 drones at Ukraine overnight, 4 missiles and 50 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 25 (from 19:00 on October 24), the enemy attacked with nine Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov and Kursk regions, 62 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol - Russia, Hvardiiske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 40 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed four ballistic missiles and 50 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.  Five ballistic missiles and 12 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 4 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Julia Shramko

