Already 9 injured from Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown

In Kyiv, 9 people have already been injured as a result of the Russian forces' ballistic missile attack on the night of October 25, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

According to preliminary information, 9 people were injured, 3 people were hospitalized - reported the State Emergency Service.

Hits were recorded in Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Darnytskyi districts. A non-residential building caught fire at one of the locations.

Also, at another address, debris fell on an open area. As a result, window glazing in nearby buildings was damaged.

Rescuers and relevant services are working at the scene.

As reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, a kindergarten in the Dniprovskyi district was damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, due to the enemy shelling of the capital, public transport movement is delayed: tram No. 22 in the direction of ZZBK; buses No. 51, 63 in the direction of ZZBK and "Chervonyi Khutir" metro station.

