Attack on Kyiv: at least 8 injured, fires, broken windows, damaged cars

At least 8 people were injured as a result of the enemy's night attack on Kyiv. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, informs UNN.

Details

He noted that three injured people were hospitalized in the city's medical facilities.

Also, according to him, large fires broke out in non-residential buildings in the Desnyanskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the city.

All services are working on site - Klitschko wrote.

In turn, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, clarified that information about damage in the residential area in the Dniprovskyi district is being recorded.

Preliminarily, as a result of the attack, there are broken windows, damaged cars, and a crater in the courtyard of a residential building - Tkachenko said.

He added that fires are currently being localized at several locations on the left bank of Kyiv.

Recall

Kyiv was attacked by the enemy on the night of Saturday, October 25. The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that the enemy was attacking the city with missiles.

