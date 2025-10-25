$41.900.14
October 24, 05:15 PM
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Attack on Kyiv: at least 8 injured, fires, broken windows, damaged cars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

At least 8 people were injured as a result of the enemy's night attack on Kyiv. Large fires were recorded in non-residential buildings and damage in the residential area.

Attack on Kyiv: at least 8 injured, fires, broken windows, damaged cars

At least 8 people were injured as a result of the enemy's night attack on Kyiv. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, informs UNN.

Details

He noted that three injured people were hospitalized in the city's medical facilities.

Also, according to him, large fires broke out in non-residential buildings in the Desnyanskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the city.

All services are working on site

- Klitschko wrote.

In turn, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, clarified that information about damage in the residential area in the Dniprovskyi district is being recorded.

Preliminarily, as a result of the attack, there are broken windows, damaged cars, and a crater in the courtyard of a residential building

- Tkachenko said.

He added that fires are currently being localized at several locations on the left bank of Kyiv.

Recall

Kyiv was attacked by the enemy on the night of Saturday, October 25. The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that the enemy was attacking the city with missiles.

Night attack on Kyiv: fires in the city, medics called to several districts25.10.25, 04:34 • 1528 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

