Night attack on Kyiv: fires in the city, medics called to several districts

As a result of the enemy's night attack on Kyiv on October 25, fires broke out at several locations in the left-bank part of the city. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, UNN reports.

According to him, air defense is working in the capital, the enemy is attacking the city with missiles.

Stay in shelters. The threat remains - wrote Tkachenko.

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that, according to preliminary information, non-residential buildings and cars are on fire. In addition, he spoke about calls for medics in the Dniprovskyi and Desnyanskyi, and later in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.

"According to reports, windows in a residential building were damaged. The team has left," Klitschko summarized.

