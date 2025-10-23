$41.760.01
07:25 AM
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
07:22 AM
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
07:21 AM
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
06:59 AM
Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister
06:36 AM
EU adopts 19th package of sanctions against Russia: what it entails
October 22, 10:55 PM
Trump explained why it is difficult to transfer Tomahawk missiles to UkraineVideo
October 22, 10:05 PM
US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against RussiaVideo
October 22, 09:40 PM
"Rosneft" and "Lukoil": US imposed sanctions against two largest Russian oil companiesPhoto
October 22, 08:51 PM
Trump called information about lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles a fakePhoto
October 22, 07:25 PM
EU approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia
Publications
Exclusives
Already 9 injured in Kyiv from Russia's night attack: new footage of the aftermath

Kyiv • UNN

 736 views

Nine people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by Russian troops on October 23. Facilities in the Podilskyi, Desnianskyi, and Obolonskyi districts were damaged, including a kindergarten, residential buildings, and a synagogue.

Already 9 injured in Kyiv from Russia's night attack: new footage of the aftermath

Nine people were injured in Kyiv as a result of an attack by Russian troops on the night of October 23, updated information was provided by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

Information continues to come in about new requests for medical assistance as a result of tonight's attack on Kyiv. As of 11:00, 9 people were injured due to the Russian attack.

- Tkachenko reported.

As reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, the consequences of another enemy attack are being recorded in three districts of the capital - Podilskyi, Desnianskyi, and Obolonskyi:

  • the Podilskyi district was most affected, with damage to: a kindergarten, residential buildings, a synagogue, a business center building, a museum, an educational institution, a cafe, a dental clinic, several car service stations, and cars;
    • in the Obolonskyi district, an apartment on the 15th floor of a residential building was damaged when an enemy Shahed drone hit it without further detonation;
      • in the Desnianskyi district, a UAV also fell onto one of the balconies of a 24-story building without detonation. The facade of the building and cars parked near the building were damaged.

        Police reported that explosives experts removed two unexploded "Shaheds" from an apartment and a balcony that flew into apartment buildings in the Desnianskyi and Obolonskyi districts. They were taken to a training ground for disposal.

        Recall

        Earlier, 7 people were known to have been injured due to the night attack by the Russian Federation in Kyiv.

        Four people injured in Kyiv due to Russian drone attack23.10.25, 00:45

        Julia Shramko

        War in UkraineKyiv
        War in Ukraine
        Podilskyi District (Kyiv)
        Kyiv City State Administration
        Shahed-136
        Kyiv