Already 9 injured in Kyiv from Russia's night attack: new footage of the aftermath

Nine people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by Russian troops on October 23. Facilities in the Podilskyi, Desnianskyi, and Obolonskyi districts were damaged, including a kindergarten, residential buildings, and a synagogue.
Nine people were injured in Kyiv as a result of an attack by Russian troops on the night of October 23, updated information was provided by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.
Information continues to come in about new requests for medical assistance as a result of tonight's attack on Kyiv. As of 11:00, 9 people were injured due to the Russian attack.
As reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, the consequences of another enemy attack are being recorded in three districts of the capital - Podilskyi, Desnianskyi, and Obolonskyi:
- the Podilskyi district was most affected, with damage to: a kindergarten, residential buildings, a synagogue, a business center building, a museum, an educational institution, a cafe, a dental clinic, several car service stations, and cars;
- in the Obolonskyi district, an apartment on the 15th floor of a residential building was damaged when an enemy Shahed drone hit it without further detonation;
- in the Desnianskyi district, a UAV also fell onto one of the balconies of a 24-story building without detonation. The facade of the building and cars parked near the building were damaged.
Police reported that explosives experts removed two unexploded "Shaheds" from an apartment and a balcony that flew into apartment buildings in the Desnianskyi and Obolonskyi districts. They were taken to a training ground for disposal.
Earlier, 7 people were known to have been injured due to the night attack by the Russian Federation in Kyiv.
