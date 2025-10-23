Four people injured in Kyiv due to Russian drone attack

Four people were injured in Kyiv as a result of an enemy drone attack. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, according to UNN.

It became known about four victims of the enemy attack tonight - the official's post reads.

"Details are being clarified," he added.

Recall

On the evening of October 22, Russia attacked the capital of Ukraine with attack drones. The consequences of the enemy shelling were recorded in three districts of Kyiv: falling debris from UAVs, including on a kindergarten, a residential building and cars were damaged.