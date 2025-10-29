General Staff on the front situation: 157 combat engagements took place, 3723 kamikaze drone strikes recorded

Since the beginning of the day, 157 combat engagements have taken place. 3723 kamikaze drone strikes have been recorded, and the enemy has carried out 3373 artillery shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 41 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 87 guided aerial bombs. 3723 kamikaze drone strikes were recorded, and the enemy carried out 3373 artillery shellings. - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropping 12 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 97 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried twelve times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions near the settlements of Pishchane, Hlushkivka, and Bohuslavka. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out fifteen attacks, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Stavky, and Novoselivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our soldiers repelled six enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Yampil, Serebryanka, and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped two enemy attempts to advance near Stupochky and in the direction of Virolyubivka.

The enemy tried to break into our defense 24 times in the Kostiantynivka direction in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Predtechyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiyivka, Berestok, Rusyniv Yar, Sofiyivka.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 47 assault and offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Dorozhne, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervony Lyman, Myrnograd, Balagan, Lysivka, and Pokrovsk. Currently, battles are ongoing in three locations.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 58 occupiers, 39 of whom were killed, and one was taken prisoner. Two units of automotive equipment and six unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed. In addition, three artillery systems and one unit of enemy automotive equipment were damaged.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders stopped 20 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Myrny, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Ternove, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Rybne, Pryvillia, Novohryhorivka, Vyshneve, and Pryvilne. Six more combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Pokrovske.

In the Huliaipole direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the area of the settlement of Zelenyi Hai. The settlements of Nechayivka and Malynivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out six offensive actions near Stepove, Novodanylivka, Kamyanske, and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy assaults in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge. Enemy aircraft struck in the area of the settlement of Olhivka.

Enemy losses: minus 1150 soldiers and hundreds of UAVs per day