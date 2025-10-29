$42.080.01
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
04:51 PM • 16803 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 21497 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 54591 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 35838 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 57433 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 29850 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 81150 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 48952 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47733 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff on the front situation: 157 combat engagements took place, 3723 kamikaze drone strikes recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

Since the beginning of the day, 157 combat engagements, 3723 kamikaze drone strikes, and 3373 artillery shellings have been recorded. The enemy launched 41 air strikes, using 87 guided aerial bombs.

General Staff on the front situation: 157 combat engagements took place, 3723 kamikaze drone strikes recorded

Since the beginning of the day, 157 combat engagements have taken place. 3723 kamikaze drone strikes have been recorded, and the enemy has carried out 3373 artillery shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 41 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 87 guided aerial bombs. 3723 kamikaze drone strikes were recorded, and the enemy carried out 3373 artillery shellings.

- the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropping 12 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 97 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamyanka.

The most difficult situation is currently in the Pokrovsk direction, as well as in Kupyansk - Zelenskyy29.10.25, 21:36 • 1048 views

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried twelve times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions near the settlements of Pishchane, Hlushkivka, and Bohuslavka. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out fifteen attacks, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Stavky, and Novoselivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our soldiers repelled six enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Yampil, Serebryanka, and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped two enemy attempts to advance near Stupochky and in the direction of Virolyubivka.

The enemy tried to break into our defense 24 times in the Kostiantynivka direction in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Predtechyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiyivka, Berestok, Rusyniv Yar, Sofiyivka.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 47 assault and offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Dorozhne, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervony Lyman, Myrnograd, Balagan, Lysivka, and Pokrovsk. Currently, battles are ongoing in three locations.

DeepState: Russian troops are consolidating their positions in the eastern and northern parts of Pokrovsk29.10.25, 21:52 • 1858 views

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 58 occupiers, 39 of whom were killed, and one was taken prisoner. Two units of automotive equipment and six unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed. In addition, three artillery systems and one unit of enemy automotive equipment were damaged.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders stopped 20 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Myrny, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Ternove, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Rybne, Pryvillia, Novohryhorivka, Vyshneve, and Pryvilne. Six more combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Pokrovske.

In the Huliaipole direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the area of the settlement of Zelenyi Hai. The settlements of Nechayivka and Malynivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out six offensive actions near Stepove, Novodanylivka, Kamyanske, and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy assaults in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge. Enemy aircraft struck in the area of the settlement of Olhivka.

Enemy losses: minus 1150 soldiers and hundreds of UAVs per day29.10.25, 07:46 • 4444 views

Antonina Tumanova

