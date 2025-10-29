$42.080.01
06:25 PM
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
04:51 PM • 16803 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 21497 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 54591 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 35838 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 57433 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increase
October 29, 09:51 AM • 29850 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 81150 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 48952 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against Trukhanov
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47733 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

DeepState: Russian troops are consolidating their positions in the eastern and northern parts of Pokrovsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1858 views

The DeepState project reported on the advance of Russian units in the eastern and northern parts of Pokrovsk. The enemy is trying to maintain the pace of infiltration, sending small groups into the city, while Ukrainian forces are holding positions in the southern districts.

DeepState: Russian troops are consolidating their positions in the eastern and northern parts of Pokrovsk

The DeepState analytical project reported a difficult situation in Pokrovsk, where Russian units continue to advance in the eastern and northern parts of the city. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to analysts, as of 6:00 p.m. on October 29, the enemy is trying to maintain the pace of infiltration, sending small groups of 5 to 10 people into the city. Some Russian infantry have already tried to reach the settlement of Hryshyne.

"Encirclement" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk: Ukraine refutes dictator Putin's fakes29.10.25, 16:22 • 3328 views

Despite this, Ukrainian forces are holding positions in the city, particularly in its southern districts, so Pokrovsk remains largely a "gray" zone.

The rangers and paratroopers said that the enemy is trying their best not to engage in battle, but simply to move and accumulate. In the northern part, the Defense Forces gradually cleared the streets. The Kaps shared this among themselves on the radio and simply began to move to the next street. After the clearing was completed, the "monkeys" again climbed into their hiding places on the same street.

- the analysts' material says.

According to DeepState, the lack of human resources forces Ukrainian units to rely mainly on drones, but with the deterioration of the weather, the effectiveness of these means may decrease - which the enemy is trying to take advantage of, advancing in broken sections of the defense.

The most difficult situation is currently in the Pokrovsk direction, as well as in Kupyansk - Zelenskyy29.10.25, 21:36 • 1048 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vladimir Putin
Pokrovsk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kupyansk