DeepState: Russian troops are consolidating their positions in the eastern and northern parts of Pokrovsk

The DeepState analytical project reported a difficult situation in Pokrovsk, where Russian units continue to advance in the eastern and northern parts of the city. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to analysts, as of 6:00 p.m. on October 29, the enemy is trying to maintain the pace of infiltration, sending small groups of 5 to 10 people into the city. Some Russian infantry have already tried to reach the settlement of Hryshyne.

Despite this, Ukrainian forces are holding positions in the city, particularly in its southern districts, so Pokrovsk remains largely a "gray" zone.

The rangers and paratroopers said that the enemy is trying their best not to engage in battle, but simply to move and accumulate. In the northern part, the Defense Forces gradually cleared the streets. The Kaps shared this among themselves on the radio and simply began to move to the next street. After the clearing was completed, the "monkeys" again climbed into their hiding places on the same street. - the analysts' material says.

According to DeepState, the lack of human resources forces Ukrainian units to rely mainly on drones, but with the deterioration of the weather, the effectiveness of these means may decrease - which the enemy is trying to take advantage of, advancing in broken sections of the defense.

