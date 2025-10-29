"Encirclement" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk: Ukraine refutes dictator Putin's fakes

Statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about the alleged encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast, and Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, are false. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press center of the Joint Forces Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

As stated by the Joint Forces Group, heavy fighting is ongoing in Kupyansk and its surroundings, and the Russians are trying to gain a foothold in the northern part of the city. At the same time, any statements about the "encirclement" of Ukrainian troops there are fiction and fantasy, not based on any factual data on the ground, the report says.

If Russian dictator Vladimir Putin were not a war criminal, one could express regret that in his old age he is once again forced to make a fool of himself and repeat the lies of his own generals, which even his loyal audience and Russian elites will not be able to believe. - added the press center.

At the same time, Andriy Kovalenko noted that the Russians have a plan to encircle Pokrovsk, but there is currently no implementation of this plan.

From the very beginning, Putin used the military component of lies to broadcast it to the United States. This is where the fakes about the rapid "capture of Donbas by October" and other things that the Russians threw at the Americans came from. Now it no longer works, but Putin and his machine of lies continue to live in this vector. - Kovalenko stated.

He added: the tactics of the Russians are unchanged - they hit their heads against one point they want to break through, but only become duller from it.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the alleged encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk.

In addition, Russian occupiers hoisted a tricolor flag on a stele in the city of Pokrovsk, but the enemy flag did not hang there for long, as it was destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, as reported by the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians involved about 11,000 people to implement the plan to encircle the Pokrovsk agglomeration.