The most difficult situation is currently in the Pokrovsk direction, as well as in Kupyansk - Zelenskyy

Today, I spoke in detail with the Commander-in-Chief and the Chief of the General Staff about the situation at the front – in all directions. The most difficult situation is currently in the Pokrovsk direction. There, as in previous weeks, there is the highest intensity of combat operations and a strong concentration of Russians. The occupiers are trying to gain a foothold by all means, and every occupier destroyed there is a result for our entire state. The situation in Kupyansk remains difficult, but these days our forces have more control, and we continue to defend our positions. Dozens of assault operations per day – in the Oleksandrivka direction - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that they also worked out in detail the planning of long-range operations, because the only scenario is to force Russia to end the war in a way that is possible, in a way that will really work.

And these are the world's sanctions, our long-range sanctions, our recovery after Russian strikes, coordination with our partners, and, most importantly, support for our army, all components of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, because Ukraine is where Ukrainian positions are strong - added Zelenskyy.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Ukrainian troops were allegedly surrounded in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk.

The Joint Forces Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council refuted the false statements of the Russian dictator.