The most difficult situation is currently in the Pokrovsk direction, as well as in Kupyansk - Zelenskyy

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
06:25 PM • 8588 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
04:51 PM • 16866 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 21545 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 54678 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 35879 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 57476 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 29854 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 81186 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 48952 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47733 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 49068 views
Japan does not plan to stop importing Russian oil and gas, despite Trump's callsOctober 29, 11:19 AM • 15804 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 23221 views
Putin's envoy said the war in Ukraine would end within a year after contacts with Trump's team – ReutersOctober 29, 02:19 PM • 20300 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went03:50 PM • 13500 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 54652 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 57465 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 49476 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 81174 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 92603 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Bloggers
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Switzerland
Cuba
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went03:50 PM • 13831 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 23534 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 51813 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 56914 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 38154 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The Guardian
YouTube

The most difficult situation is currently in the Pokrovsk direction, as well as in Kupyansk - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the difficult situation in the Pokrovsk direction, where high-intensity combat operations continue. In Kupyansk, the situation remains challenging, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces have more control.

The most difficult situation is currently in the Pokrovsk direction, as well as in Kupyansk - Zelenskyy

The most difficult situation at the front is observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where, as in previous weeks, there is the highest intensity of combat operations and a strong concentration of Russians. Also, the situation in Kupyansk remains difficult, but these days the Ukrainian Defense Forces have more control. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

Today, I spoke in detail with the Commander-in-Chief and the Chief of the General Staff about the situation at the front – in all directions. The most difficult situation is currently in the Pokrovsk direction. There, as in previous weeks, there is the highest intensity of combat operations and a strong concentration of Russians. The occupiers are trying to gain a foothold by all means, and every occupier destroyed there is a result for our entire state. The situation in Kupyansk remains difficult, but these days our forces have more control, and we continue to defend our positions. Dozens of assault operations per day – in the Oleksandrivka direction 

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that they also worked out in detail the planning of long-range operations, because the only scenario is to force Russia to end the war in a way that is possible, in a way that will really work.

And these are the world's sanctions, our long-range sanctions, our recovery after Russian strikes, coordination with our partners, and, most importantly, support for our army, all components of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, because Ukraine is where Ukrainian positions are strong 

- added Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you that

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Ukrainian troops were allegedly surrounded in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk.

The Joint Forces Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council refuted the false statements of the Russian dictator.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine