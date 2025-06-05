$41.480.16
47.200.23
In Zaporizhzhia region, Russians killed a man with an FPV drone: he was riding a bicycle

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1484 views

In the Zaporizhzhia region, a 67-year-old man died as a result of an enemy drone attack. He was riding a bicycle near Stepnohirsk when the Russians dropped a drone.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops struck with an FPV drone near Stepnohirsk, killing a man, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, announced on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

A 67-year-old man died as a result of an enemy fpv-drone attack. The man was riding a bicycle near Stepnohirsk when the Russians dropped a drone. Unfortunately, the man died on the spot.

- wrote Fedorov.

Addition

According to the head of the RMA, two people were injured in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day as a result of an enemy attack on the Vasylivka district. During the day, the occupiers carried out 428 attacks on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, including 20 air strikes on Ternuvate, Kamyanske, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Olhivske, Novodarivka, Temirivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Preobrazhenka. 41 reports were received of damage to apartments, private houses and infrastructure facilities.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Stepnohirsk
