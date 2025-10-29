Number of battles on the front has increased: the hottest directions remain unchanged, the enemy has become more active in the Lyman direction

Today, by 4 PM, there have been 122 combat engagements at the front, which is half more than at the same time the day before. The hottest directions since yesterday have not changed – Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka, however, the enemy has become somewhat more active in the Lyman direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its evening summary on October 29, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 122 - reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day, one of which is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropping 12 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 97 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled seven enemy offensive actions near the settlements of Pishchane, Hlushkivka, and Bohuslavka. One more combat engagement is ongoing.

"Encirclement" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk: Ukraine refutes dictator Putin's fakes

In the Lyman direction today, the aggressor attacked 14 times in the areas of the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Stavky, Novoselivka. Currently, three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled three out of five enemy attempts to advance towards the settlements of Yampil, Serebryanka, Vyyimka. Battles are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two enemy attacks near Stupochky and in the direction of Virolyubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Predtechyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiyivka, Berestok, Rusyniv Yar, Sofiyivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled 12 enemy attacks, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 36 times in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Dorozhne, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Balagan, Lysivka, and Pokrovsk. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Myrny, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Ternove, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Rybne, Pryvillia, Novohryhorivka, Vyshneve, Pryvilne. One combat engagement is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Pokrovske.

In the Huliaipole direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the area of the settlement of Zelenyi Hai. The settlements of Nechayivka and Malynivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out four offensive actions near Stepove, Novodanylivka, Kamyanske, and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy assaults in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge. Enemy aircraft struck in the area of the settlement of Olhivka.

General Staff confirms damage to two oil refineries and Budyonovsky Gas Processing Plant in Russia