Number of battles on the front has increased: the hottest directions remain unchanged, the enemy has become more active in the Lyman direction

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 17333 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 17074 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 28127 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
09:51 AM • 19964 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 62922 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 45771 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 46473 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 113885 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 59134 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 54244 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 66396 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 41721 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 33889 views
Tanker with Russian oil turned back on its way to India after US sanctionsOctober 29, 08:48 AM • 19797 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhoto11:14 AM • 19805 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 17333 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto11:54 AM • 28127 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhoto11:14 AM • 20254 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 62924 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 66879 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Poland
Kupyansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting01:18 PM • 6340 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 34240 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 42085 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 32170 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhotoOctober 28, 05:10 PM • 34343 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
The Guardian
Gold

Number of battles on the front has increased: the hottest directions remain unchanged, the enemy has become more active in the Lyman direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 122 combat engagements on the front by 4:00 PM, which is twice as many as the day before. The most active directions are Pokrovsky and Oleksandrivsky, and enemy activity has also increased in the Lyman direction.

Number of battles on the front has increased: the hottest directions remain unchanged, the enemy has become more active in the Lyman direction

Today, by 4 PM, there have been 122 combat engagements at the front, which is half more than at the same time the day before. The hottest directions since yesterday have not changed – Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka, however, the enemy has become somewhat more active in the Lyman direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its evening summary on October 29, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 122

- reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day, one of which is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropping 12 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 97 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled seven enemy offensive actions near the settlements of Pishchane, Hlushkivka, and Bohuslavka. One more combat engagement is ongoing.

"Encirclement" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk: Ukraine refutes dictator Putin's fakes29.10.25, 16:22 • 1038 views

In the Lyman direction today, the aggressor attacked 14 times in the areas of the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Stavky, Novoselivka. Currently, three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled three out of five enemy attempts to advance towards the settlements of Yampil, Serebryanka, Vyyimka. Battles are ongoing. 

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two enemy attacks near Stupochky and in the direction of Virolyubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Predtechyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiyivka, Berestok, Rusyniv Yar, Sofiyivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled 12 enemy attacks, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 36 times in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Dorozhne, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Balagan, Lysivka, and Pokrovsk. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Myrny, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Ternove, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Rybne, Pryvillia, Novohryhorivka, Vyshneve, Pryvilne. One combat engagement is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Pokrovske.

In the Huliaipole direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the area of the settlement of Zelenyi Hai. The settlements of Nechayivka and Malynivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out four offensive actions near Stepove, Novodanylivka, Kamyanske, and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy assaults in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge. Enemy aircraft struck in the area of the settlement of Olhivka.

General Staff confirms damage to two oil refineries and Budyonovsky Gas Processing Plant in Russia29.10.25, 14:26 • 2004 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Stepnohirsk
Kostiantynivka