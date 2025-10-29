General Staff confirms damage to two oil refineries and Budyonovsky Gas Processing Plant in Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to strategic facilities of Russia's military-industrial complex - the Novospassky Oil Refinery, the Mariysky Oil Refinery, and also the Budyonnovsky Gas Processing Plant, writes UNN.

Details

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to deliver effective strikes against strategic facilities of Russia's military-industrial complex. On the night of October 29, 2025, units of the Defense Forces struck two oil refineries involved in supplying the aggressor country's army. Explosions and fires were recorded on the territory of the enterprises," the General Staff reported.

Thus, the Novospassky Oil Refinery in the settlement of Novospasskoye, Ulyanovsk region of the Russian Federation, was hit. - stated the General Staff.

As indicated, this oil refinery is part of the Prominvest holding. The main activity is primary processing of hydrocarbons. The processing volume is 600 thousand tons of oil per year (0.2% of total Russian processing). The plant produces gasoline, diesel fuel, and fuel oil. It provides fuel for domestic consumption in the Russian Federation, and also exports petroleum products.

The Mariysky Oil Refinery in the settlement of Tabashino, Mari El Republic, was also hit. Explosions and a fire occurred at the facility. - reported the General Staff.

It is noted that the plant meets the domestic needs of the Volga Federal District. The design processing capacity is 1.3 million tons per year, which accounts for 0.5% of all processing in the Russian Federation. It has two primary oil processing units and a vacuum fuel oil processing unit.

"The results of the missions and the extent of the damage inflicted are being clarified," the report says.

In addition, domestic attack drones hit the Budyonnovsky Gas Processing Plant in the city of Budyonnovsk, Stavropol Krai, Russia, last night. A hit on the GPU-1 production unit was recorded. - indicated the General Staff.

It is reported that the design processing capacity of this GPP is 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas per year. It supplies gas to a number of enterprises in the region and is a source of raw materials for the petrochemical industry.

"Disabling the capacities of these enterprises on the territory of the Russian Federation reduces the capabilities of the Russian army in conducting hostilities. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to implement measures aimed at ending the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

