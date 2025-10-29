Drone attack on Russia on October 29: two oil refineries and one petrochemical plant were targeted

$42.070.07
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 2566 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
06:50 AM • 4370 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against Trukhanov
October 28, 08:10 PM • 17082 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 66380 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 41831 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 45778 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 73386 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 38172 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 28342 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 22432 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Popular news
Explosion in Khmelnytskyi: 9 apartments destroyed, 15 damaged, rescue operation underwayPhotoOctober 28, 09:52 PM • 14463 views
China restricts drone component supplies to Ukraine - mediaOctober 28, 11:41 PM • 10674 views
AFU officer saved foreign film crew from Russian FPV droneVideoOctober 29, 12:45 AM • 15858 views
"Flies on words": the National Security and Defense Council assessed the Kremlin's statements about the successful tests of "Burevestnik"02:23 AM • 13843 views
DPRK tested a new strategic cruise missile ahead of Trump's visit to South Korea04:30 AM • 11875 views
Publications
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 2632 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked06:30 AM • 4684 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?October 28, 04:50 PM • 66432 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 48247 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 56490 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Kim Jong Un
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Khmelnytskyi
Europe
White House
UNN Lite
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhoto06:46 AM • 1680 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 17547 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhotoOctober 28, 05:10 PM • 20500 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhotoOctober 28, 01:18 PM • 28411 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 25323 views
Actual
Technology
Brent Crude
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Drone attack on Russia on October 29: two oil refineries and one petrochemical plant were targeted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

On the night of October 29, drones attacked two oil refineries and one petrochemical plant in Russia. Strikes were recorded in Mari El, Stavropol Krai, and Ulyanovsk Oblast, with no civilian casualties.

Drone attack on Russia on October 29: two oil refineries and one petrochemical plant were targeted

On the night of October 29, a number of Russian regions were attacked by drones: two oil refineries and one petrochemical plant came under attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media" and Telegram public pages.

Details

Attacks were recorded in Mari El, the city of Budyonnovsk in Stavropol Krai, and Ulyanovsk Oblast. According to the governors of the respective regions, casualties and injuries among local residents were avoided.

At the same time, enterprises were affected – oil refineries in Budyonnovsk and Yoshkar-Ola (Mari El), as well as a petrochemical plant. In addition, an attack on an oil depot in Ulyanovsk Oblast was reported.

Relevant photos and videos of the consequences of the attack on oil facilities in the aforementioned Russian regions appeared online.

Recall

Recently, a UN investigation confirmed that Russians deliberately use drones to persecute civilians near the front line in Ukraine. These actions are a crime against humanity aimed at expelling civilians.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the WorldEvents
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
United Nations
Ukraine