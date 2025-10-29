Drone attack on Russia on October 29: two oil refineries and one petrochemical plant were targeted

On the night of October 29, a number of Russian regions were attacked by drones: two oil refineries and one petrochemical plant came under attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media" and Telegram public pages.

Details

Attacks were recorded in Mari El, the city of Budyonnovsk in Stavropol Krai, and Ulyanovsk Oblast. According to the governors of the respective regions, casualties and injuries among local residents were avoided.

At the same time, enterprises were affected – oil refineries in Budyonnovsk and Yoshkar-Ola (Mari El), as well as a petrochemical plant. In addition, an attack on an oil depot in Ulyanovsk Oblast was reported.

Relevant photos and videos of the consequences of the attack on oil facilities in the aforementioned Russian regions appeared online.

Recall

Recently, a UN investigation confirmed that Russians deliberately use drones to persecute civilians near the front line in Ukraine. These actions are a crime against humanity aimed at expelling civilians.