The government has simplified the provision of information about certain categories of servicemen: what is it about The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the procedure for providing information about servicemen who went missing, died in captivity, or are prisoners of war. Now, family members will be able to obtain such information faster. This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration. According to the decision, information about the listed categories of persons will be provided to: * spouses; * adult children; * parents; * authorized persons specified in the written consent of the serviceman. The request for information can be submitted in writing or electronically. The response should contain the following data: * full name, date of birth and place of residence of the serviceman; * information on the circumstances of the serviceman's capture, being missing, or death; * place of detention (if captured); * place of burial (if deceased). It is noted that the response to the request should be provided no later than 15 calendar days from the date of its receipt. In cases requiring additional verification of data, the period may be extended to 30 calendar days, with notification to the applicant.
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the process of obtaining data on captured or missing soldiers from the register of veterans. Parents will be able to obtain extracts for social support and benefits.
On Tuesday, April 15, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine simplified the procedure for obtaining information on missing or captured soldiers from the register of war veterans. This was reported on Telegram by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.
Details
The government has amended the Regulations on the Unified State Register of War Veterans. From now on, able-bodied parents of prisoners of war or veterans of war who are missing under special circumstances can obtain relevant information in the form of an extract from the register.
Addendum
An extract from the register is an official confirmation of the current status of a serviceman. According to the law, on the basis of the extract, parents can apply for social support, benefits and assistance to the relevant authorities.
The Unified State Register of War Veterans was launched in 2019 by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine. With its help, information is collected, registered, accumulated, stored and protected about persons who took/are taking part in the protection of the territorial integrity of Ukraine; persons who died or went missing during the Russian aggression against Ukraine.
Recall
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported that foreigners and stateless persons who served in the Armed Forces under a contract can obtain Ukrainian citizenship even if they served for less than three years.