Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

The government has simplified the provision of information about certain categories of servicemen: what is it about The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the procedure for providing information about servicemen who went missing, died in captivity, or are prisoners of war. Now, family members will be able to obtain such information faster. This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration. According to the decision, information about the listed categories of persons will be provided to: * spouses; * adult children; * parents; * authorized persons specified in the written consent of the serviceman. The request for information can be submitted in writing or electronically. The response should contain the following data: * full name, date of birth and place of residence of the serviceman; * information on the circumstances of the serviceman's capture, being missing, or death; * place of detention (if captured); * place of burial (if deceased). It is noted that the response to the request should be provided no later than 15 calendar days from the date of its receipt. In cases requiring additional verification of data, the period may be extended to 30 calendar days, with notification to the applicant.

Kyiv • UNN

The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the process of obtaining data on captured or missing soldiers from the register of veterans. Parents will be able to obtain extracts for social support and benefits.

The government has simplified the provision of information about certain categories of servicemen: what is it about The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the procedure for providing information about servicemen who went missing, died in captivity, or are prisoners of war. Now, family members will be able to obtain such information faster. This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration. According to the decision, information about the listed categories of persons will be provided to: * spouses; * adult children; * parents; * authorized persons specified in the written consent of the serviceman. The request for information can be submitted in writing or electronically. The response should contain the following data: * full name, date of birth and place of residence of the serviceman; * information on the circumstances of the serviceman's capture, being missing, or death; * place of detention (if captured); * place of burial (if deceased). It is noted that the response to the request should be provided no later than 15 calendar days from the date of its receipt. In cases requiring additional verification of data, the period may be extended to 30 calendar days, with notification to the applicant.

On Tuesday, April 15, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine simplified the procedure for obtaining information on missing or captured soldiers from the register of war veterans. This was reported on Telegram by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.

Details

The government has amended the Regulations on the Unified State Register of War Veterans. From now on, able-bodied parents of prisoners of war or veterans of war who are missing under special circumstances can obtain relevant information in the form of an extract from the register.

Addendum

An extract from the register is an official confirmation of the current status of a serviceman. According to the law, on the basis of the extract, parents can apply for social support, benefits and assistance to the relevant authorities.

The Unified State Register of War Veterans was launched in 2019 by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine. With its help, information is collected, registered, accumulated, stored and protected about persons who took/are taking part in the protection of the territorial integrity of Ukraine; persons who died or went missing during the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Recall

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported that foreigners and stateless persons who served in the Armed Forces under a contract can obtain Ukrainian citizenship even if they served for less than three years.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Politics
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
