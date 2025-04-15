On Tuesday, April 15, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine simplified the procedure for obtaining information on missing or captured soldiers from the register of war veterans. This was reported on Telegram by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.

Details

The government has amended the Regulations on the Unified State Register of War Veterans. From now on, able-bodied parents of prisoners of war or veterans of war who are missing under special circumstances can obtain relevant information in the form of an extract from the register.

Addendum

An extract from the register is an official confirmation of the current status of a serviceman. According to the law, on the basis of the extract, parents can apply for social support, benefits and assistance to the relevant authorities.

The Unified State Register of War Veterans was launched in 2019 by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine. With its help, information is collected, registered, accumulated, stored and protected about persons who took/are taking part in the protection of the territorial integrity of Ukraine; persons who died or went missing during the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Recall

