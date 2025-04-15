Monthly transfers after restrictions fell by UAH 80 billion - NBU announced a register of risky clients

Ukraine is recording a significant decrease in the volume of funds transfers between bank cards after the introduction of relevant restrictions. If previously Ukrainians transferred about UAH 250 billion monthly, now this amount has fallen to UAH 170 billion. This was stated by Deputy Head of the NBU Dmytro Oliynyk during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's temporary investigative commission on economic security, reports UNN correspondent.

We saw how significantly the statistics on transfers between cards changed. At our peak before the restrictions in May last year, in May-June, monthly transfers were about UAH 250 billion. After the mechanism came into effect, it became 170 - Oliynyk said.

Details

"That is, about 80 billion - these were transfers that are not currently used by clients, and banks that do not give this consent to their implementation, and in fact these are clients who could not, in particular, confirm the purpose of these transfers and the sources of funds," - said the Deputy Head of the NBU.

Exchange rate on April 15: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

Register of risky financial transactions

According to Oliynyk, the National Bank is actively working on a draft law that provides for the creation of a special register of individuals and companies involved in risky financial transactions. It can include both ordinary customers and merchants - for example, through the use of other people's personal data or participation in suspicious transactions.

In the near future, we will be ready to submit the draft law to the committee for discussion of its registration - Oliynyk said.

He also noted that the new mechanism will help reduce risks in the market, in particular for smaller banks that often do not have configured fraud prevention systems. The register will allow them to work more effectively, relying on data about potentially dangerous clients.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that the head of the NBU Andriy Pyshny stated that the restrictions on card transfers introduced in October 2024 led to an increase in the volume of transfers in the electronic payment system (SEP) by UAH 6.2 billion, while transfers by card details decreased.