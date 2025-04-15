Monthly transfers after restrictions fell by UAH 80 billion - NBU announced a register of risky clients

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 17237 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15179 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20338 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29698 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62888 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58956 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33911 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59574 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106744 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166520 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 52998 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 43620 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45922 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49496 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21947 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 17237 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50853 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 62889 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 58956 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166520 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 22951 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20990 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22638 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24555 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27184 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Monthly transfers after restrictions fell by UAH 80 billion - NBU announced a register of risky clients

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17708 views

After the introduction of restrictions on transfers between cards, volumes fell from UAH 250 to 170 billion. The NBU is preparing a register of persons involved in risky financial transactions.

Monthly transfers after restrictions fell by UAH 80 billion - NBU announced a register of risky clients

Ukraine is recording a significant decrease in the volume of funds transfers between bank cards after the introduction of relevant restrictions. If previously Ukrainians transferred about UAH 250 billion monthly, now this amount has fallen to UAH 170 billion. This was stated by Deputy Head of the NBU Dmytro Oliynyk during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's temporary investigative commission on economic security, reports UNN correspondent.

We saw how significantly the statistics on transfers between cards changed. At our peak before the restrictions in May last year, in May-June, monthly transfers were about UAH 250 billion. After the mechanism came into effect, it became 170

- Oliynyk said.

Details 

"That is, about 80 billion - these were transfers that are not currently used by clients, and banks that do not give this consent to their implementation, and in fact these are clients who could not, in particular, confirm the purpose of these transfers and the sources of funds," - said the Deputy Head of the NBU.

Exchange rate on April 15: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia15.04.25, 09:19 • 4784 views

Register of risky financial transactions

According to Oliynyk, the National Bank is actively working on a draft law that provides for the creation of a special register of individuals and companies involved in risky financial transactions. It can include both ordinary customers and merchants - for example, through the use of other people's personal data or participation in suspicious transactions.

In the near future, we will be ready to submit the draft law to the committee for discussion of its registration

- Oliynyk said.

He also noted that the new mechanism will help reduce risks in the market, in particular for smaller banks that often do not have configured fraud prevention systems. The register will allow them to work more effectively, relying on data about potentially dangerous clients.

Let us remind you 

Earlier, UNN wrote that the head of the NBU Andriy Pyshny stated that the restrictions on card transfers introduced in October 2024 led to an increase in the volume of transfers in the electronic payment system (SEP) by UAH 6.2 billion, while transfers by card details decreased.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyFinance
National Bank of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79