Exchange rate on April 15: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 14625 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12855 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18330 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27823 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 59747 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 56703 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33294 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59444 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106442 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165091 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 50703 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41819 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 44307 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46499 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19835 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 14625 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47655 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 59747 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 56703 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 165091 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20599 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20371 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22075 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24042 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26691 views
Exchange rate on April 15: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4922 views

The National Bank set the hryvnia exchange rate at 41.31 UAH/USD, strengthening it by 7 kopecks. In banks, the dollar is trading at 41.65-41.05 UAH.

Exchange rate on April 15: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.3153/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.31/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at UAH 47.02/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 10.97/PLN.

According to data on specialized sites, as of 09:00:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.65-41.05, and the euro at UAH 47.40-46.50, the zloty at UAH 11.15-10.45; 
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 40.97-40.86, and the euro - at UAH 46.81-46.50, the zloty at UAH 10.85-10.73; 
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.28-41.31/USD and UAH 46.76-46.77/EUR, respectively.

        Cryptocurrency taxation in Ukraine: what the National Securities Commission proposes09.04.25, 15:27 • 426011 views

        Alina Volianska

        Alina Volianska

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
