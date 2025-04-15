Exchange rate on April 15: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.3153/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.31/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at UAH 47.02/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 10.97/PLN.

According to data on specialized sites, as of 09:00:

in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.65-41.05, and the euro at UAH 47.40-46.50, the zloty at UAH 11.15-10.45;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 40.97-40.86, and the euro - at UAH 46.81-46.50, the zloty at UAH 10.85-10.73;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.28-41.31/USD and UAH 46.76-46.77/EUR, respectively.

