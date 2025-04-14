$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1966 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 18932 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16209 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21274 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30520 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64107 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59975 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34061 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59647 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106896 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Speaker of the Upper House of the Austrian Parliament arrived in Ukraine for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9262 views

Andrea Eder-Gitschthaler arrived in Ukraine at the invitation of Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratyuk. The visit is an important gesture of solidarity against the background of the Russian Federation's attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Speaker of the Upper House of the Austrian Parliament arrived in Ukraine for the first time

Speaker of the Upper House of the Austrian Parliament, Andrea Eder-Gitschthaler, arrived in Ukraine for the first time at the invitation of the Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Olena Kondratyuk, UNN writes with reference to Kondratyuk's page on X.

At my invitation, the Speaker of the Upper House of the Austrian Parliament, Andrea Eder-Gitschthaler, arrived in Ukraine for the first time 

- Kondratyuk said.

Kondratyuk called this visit an important and symbolic gesture of solidarity against the background of recent Russian missile attacks on Kryvyi Rih and Sumy, which killed and injured many civilians, including children.

We are working in Lviv today. As Ms. Andrea noted, in these difficult days for the Ukrainian people, "our hearts beat together with Ukraine." Although Austria is a neutral country in military terms, it cannot and will not remain indifferent to the severe humanitarian consequences of Russian aggression faced by Ukrainians 

- the Vice Speaker informed.

Addition

Earlier, the mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, announced that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Kaspar Veldkamp, had arrived in Ukraine on a visit.

Prince Harry visited Lviv: video of his visit appeared11.04.25, 13:35 • 5899 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Austria
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Lviv
Sums
