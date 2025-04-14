Speaker of the Upper House of the Austrian Parliament arrived in Ukraine for the first time

Speaker of the Upper House of the Austrian Parliament, Andrea Eder-Gitschthaler, arrived in Ukraine for the first time at the invitation of the Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Olena Kondratyuk, UNN writes with reference to Kondratyuk's page on X.

At my invitation, the Speaker of the Upper House of the Austrian Parliament, Andrea Eder-Gitschthaler, arrived in Ukraine for the first time - Kondratyuk said.

Kondratyuk called this visit an important and symbolic gesture of solidarity against the background of recent Russian missile attacks on Kryvyi Rih and Sumy, which killed and injured many civilians, including children.

We are working in Lviv today. As Ms. Andrea noted, in these difficult days for the Ukrainian people, "our hearts beat together with Ukraine." Although Austria is a neutral country in military terms, it cannot and will not remain indifferent to the severe humanitarian consequences of Russian aggression faced by Ukrainians - the Vice Speaker informed.

Addition

Earlier, the mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, announced that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Kaspar Veldkamp, had arrived in Ukraine on a visit.

Prince Harry visited Lviv: video of his visit appeared