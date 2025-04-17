Scandals are becoming more and more frequent, and successes are imperceptible even under a microscope – an expert spoke about the 10 anti-achievements of NABU in 10 years

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11504 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57928 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57048 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65967 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65447 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59712 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52578 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77110 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77018 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22222 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62239 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11634 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14385 views
Publications

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57928 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62289 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77066 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116457 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125084 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3942 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22266 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26719 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121617 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63367 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Scandals are becoming more and more frequent, and successes are imperceptible even under a microscope – an expert spoke about the 10 anti-achievements of NABU in 10 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8538 views

An expert spoke about the anti-achievements of NABU in 10 years. The cost of maintenance exceeds the returned funds many times over, the management is involved in scandals, and the trust of Ukrainians is lost.

Scandals are becoming more and more frequent, and successes are imperceptible even under a microscope – an expert spoke about the 10 anti-achievements of NABU in 10 years

In the 10 years since the creation of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, it has totally disappointed Ukrainians: it has spent many times more money on its activities than it has recovered from corrupt officials. At the same time, its leadership and detectives have become so mired in scandals that even anti-corruption activists consider it appropriate to disband the NABU. The Bureau fought corruption so hard that it did not notice how it became part of it, - assessed the activities of the NABU political expert, lawyer Mykhailo Shnayder, writes UNIAN, reports UNN.

62.3% of Ukrainians do not trust the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. This is roughly what 10 years of anti-corruption reform look like: the NABU has gone from the hope of Ukrainians for cleansing from corruption to a district police station with flies and drug trafficking. The legal community has repeatedly spoken out on this issue: the Bureau needs to be disbanded, because there will be no results with this Bureau. The NABU fought corruption so hard that it did not notice how it became part of it

- wrote Schneider.

He cited 10 anti-achievements of the Bureau during its existence. First of all, the state spends much more money on NABU than it receives as a result of investigations. Expenses are 2.2 times higher than the profit received: in 2024, the state budget spent UAH 1.874 billion on the maintenance of NABU, while the Bureau's activities led to the return of only ... UAH 823 million from corrupt officials, the expert noted.

He also reminded that the first head of the Bureau, Artem Sytnyk, is an official corrupt official, through whom the United States accused Ukraine of interfering in their elections. In addition, the current head of NABU, Semen Kryvonos, has an official criminal record, and his wife was caught serving a criminal authority, Schneider said.

In general, he stressed, contrary to the requirements of the law, no audit of NABU has been conducted in 10 years, and the Bureau itself has never reported to Ukrainians in the Verkhovna Rada.

Among other anti-achievements noted by the expert are the escape to Romania of a NABU detective who had ties to Russia and big problems with loans; the exposure of a NABU representative for the production and sale of amphetamines and other drugs; the leaking of investigations into abuses in the procurement of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine; the coercion of witnesses into intimate relations by detectives; helping relatives of criminals escape responsibility; the inclusion of NABU on the board of shame by anti-corruption organizations.

According to the expert, the tenth anniversary of NABU passes quietly and unnoticed, unlike the time when the Bureau started.

There are no reports in the media. There are no laudatory assessments. It's sad, like at a wake. The structure created in 2015 to the applause of public activists, on which so much hope was placed, is quietly fading away. Those who went to kill the dragon became the dragon themselves. There are more and more scandals, and successes are not noticeable even under a microscope

- Schneider summed up.
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Artem Sytnyk
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Romania
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,070.10
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,328.40
Ethereum
$1,588.85