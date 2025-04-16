Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill on eliminating schemes for the redemption of communal property: what it is about

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and as a whole a draft law that excludes the tenant's right to directly buy out state and communal facilities. This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of draft law №12230.

Details

"№12230 closing the scheme of redemption of communal property through inseparable improvements has been adopted. "For" in general - 243", - Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, the norm according to which the privatization of state or communal property transferred for lease can be carried out by redemption is excluded. Instead, only the norm regarding sale at auction remains.

If the tenant has made inseparable improvements, for example, major repairs or modernization that has increased the value of the property by at least 25%, he receives the preferential right to buy it out at the highest price offered at open bidding.

If he refuses or violates the rules, the property passes to another buyer, and the tenant is compensated for the costs of improvements.

As stated by the initiator of the draft law, MP Anastasia Radina, the draft law blocks the possibility of buying communal property at reduced prices.

"Parliament has put an end to the existence of the scheme of redemption of communal property for next to nothing through so-called inseparable improvements. That is, when the tenant had the right to buy the property if he made inseparable improvements there worth more than a quarter of the value of the object itself," the parliamentarian explained.

She added that within the framework of this scheme, the tenant himself orders an assessment of the value of the object and inseparable improvements, which allows manipulating the figures, understating the actual value of the property and purchasing it for a pittance without competition.

According to Radina, the scheme often operated with the support of local authorities, which was repeatedly reported by investigative journalists. "Because of this, residents of communities suffer: their property is being squandered, while the local budget receives crumbs instead of the market price of the purchased property - on average 45% less than could have been received from the sale at market value," said the head of the Anti-Corruption Committee.

The parliamentarian stressed that draft law №12230 introduces open transparent auctions for the sale of communal property. The tenant can either exercise the priority right to buy it out at the highest price formed at an open auction, or receive compensation for the inseparable improvements carried out from the new owner of the property based on real calculations.

"All this will significantly complicate the plundering of communal property on the ground, especially in large cities, and will help communities earn a fair market value on their property. And direct the funds to urgent needs, which are now in abundance," Radina summed up.

Let us remind you

The government has settled the issue of payment for the lease of state and communal property during the period of martial law, in particular, it exempted individuals and sole proprietors called up for military service from rent.