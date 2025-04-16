Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill on eliminating schemes for the redemption of communal property: what it is about

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17218 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 74812 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40237 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45584 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52592 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94701 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86467 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35513 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60623 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109555 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 93484 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55208 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 30816 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 24946 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 13334 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 74812 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 93732 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94701 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 86467 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 185580 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55406 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30235 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31203 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32417 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34657 views
Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill on eliminating schemes for the redemption of communal property: what it is about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2112 views

The Rada has passed Law No. 12230, which cancels the redemption of state property by tenants at a reduced price. From now on, sales are only through auction, and the tenant has the priority of redemption or compensation.

Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill on eliminating schemes for the redemption of communal property: what it is about

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and as a whole a draft law that excludes the tenant's right to directly buy out state and communal facilities. This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of draft law №12230.

Details

"№12230 closing the scheme of redemption of communal property through inseparable improvements has been adopted. "For" in general - 243", - Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, the norm according to which the privatization of state or communal property transferred for lease can be carried out by redemption is excluded. Instead, only the norm regarding sale at auction remains.

If the tenant has made inseparable improvements, for example, major repairs or modernization that has increased the value of the property by at least 25%, he receives the preferential right to buy it out at the highest price offered at open bidding.

If he refuses or violates the rules, the property passes to another buyer, and the tenant is compensated for the costs of improvements.

As stated by the initiator of the draft law, MP Anastasia Radina, the draft law blocks the possibility of buying communal property at reduced prices.

"Parliament has put an end to the existence of the scheme of redemption of communal property for next to nothing through so-called inseparable improvements. That is, when the tenant had the right to buy the property if he made inseparable improvements there worth more than a quarter of the value of the object itself," the parliamentarian explained.

She added that within the framework of this scheme, the tenant himself orders an assessment of the value of the object and inseparable improvements, which allows manipulating the figures, understating the actual value of the property and purchasing it for a pittance without competition.

According to Radina, the scheme often operated with the support of local authorities, which was repeatedly reported by investigative journalists. "Because of this, residents of communities suffer: their property is being squandered, while the local budget receives crumbs instead of the market price of the purchased property - on average 45% less than could have been received from the sale at market value," said the head of the Anti-Corruption Committee.

The parliamentarian stressed that draft law №12230 introduces open transparent auctions for the sale of communal property. The tenant can either exercise the priority right to buy it out at the highest price formed at an open auction, or receive compensation for the inseparable improvements carried out from the new owner of the property based on real calculations.

"All this will significantly complicate the plundering of communal property on the ground, especially in large cities, and will help communities earn a fair market value on their property. And direct the funds to urgent needs, which are now in abundance," Radina summed up.

Let us remind you

The government has settled the issue of payment for the lease of state and communal property during the period of martial law, in particular, it exempted individuals and sole proprietors called up for military service from rent.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPoliticsReal Estate
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
