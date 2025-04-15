The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider the extension of mobilization and martial law on April 16 - MP

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider draft laws on the extension of martial law and general mobilization for 90 days on Wednesday, April 16. This will be the 15th time that the parliament will extend mobilization and martial law. This was announced by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

The 15th extension of martial law and general mobilization will be voted on by the parliament tomorrow. It will come into force on May 9 and will last for 90 days, i.e. until August 6, 2025 - said Zheleznyak.

Supplement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft laws proposing to extend the duration of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine.

In February, Zelenskyy signed laws extending martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine until May 9, 2025.