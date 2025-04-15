The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider the extension of mobilization and martial law on April 16 - MP

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17245 views

11:16 AM • 74979 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40296 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45649 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52646 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94794 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86545 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35520 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60628 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109564 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 93484 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55208 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 30816 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 24946 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 13334 views
11:16 AM • 74980 views

08:09 AM • 93847 views

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94794 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55491 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30263 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31229 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32441 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34677 views
The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider the extension of mobilization and martial law on April 16 - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 7248 views

On April 16, the Verkhovna Rada will consider the issue of extending martial law and mobilization for 90 days, starting from May 9 and until August 6, 2025. This is the 15th extension.

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider the extension of mobilization and martial law on April 16 - MP

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider draft laws on the extension of martial law and general mobilization for 90 days on Wednesday, April 16. This will be the 15th time that the parliament will extend mobilization and martial law. This was announced by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

The 15th extension of martial law and general mobilization will be voted on by the parliament tomorrow. It will come into force on May 9 and will last for 90 days, i.e. until August 6, 2025 

- said Zheleznyak.

Supplement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft laws proposing to extend the duration of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine.

In February, Zelenskyy signed laws extending martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine until May 9, 2025.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
