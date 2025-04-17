Penalty for doping among underage athletes is to be increased: the bill has passed its first reading

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a bill that provides for increased responsibility for inciting minors to use prohibited substances in sports. It is planned to establish fines of up to UAH 3,400. This is reported by UNN with reference to People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of draft law №12280.

"№12280 – amendments to Article 323 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the use of prohibited substances in sports. Adopted as a basis (273)", - reported Zheleznyak.

According to the bill, it is planned to supplement Article 323 of the Criminal Code, according to which the inducement of minors to use substances prohibited in sports or the prescription of such substances to them, including with or without consent, in order to improve sports results in the absence of medical indications, shall be punishable by a fine of UAH 1,700 to UAH 3,400 or deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years.

Currently, Article 323 provides for a penalty of UAH 850 for inciting minors to use doping.

The list of substances prohibited in sports is determined by the standard "Prohibited List", which is provided for by the law "On Anti-Doping Activities in Sports".

