Penalty for doping among underage athletes is to be increased: the bill has passed its first reading

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2238 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 9562 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12331 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15796 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22024 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37433 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49258 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64614 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83378 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113486 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
6.2m/s
26%
Popular news

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 51555 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84559 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42293 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32927 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36262 views
Publications

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 938 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13074 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83378 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84938 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96401 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2726 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 14011 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111028 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53411 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53119 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Penalty for doping among underage athletes is to be increased: the bill has passed its first reading

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4718 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a bill on fines of up to UAH 3,400 for inducing minors to use doping. Amendments will be made to Article 323 of the Criminal Code, increasing the punishment for such actions.

Penalty for doping among underage athletes is to be increased: the bill has passed its first reading

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a bill that provides for increased responsibility for inciting minors to use prohibited substances in sports. It is planned to establish fines of up to UAH 3,400. This is reported by UNN with reference to People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of draft law №12280.

Details

"№12280 – amendments to Article 323 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the use of prohibited substances in sports. Adopted as a basis (273)", - reported Zheleznyak.

According to the bill, it is planned to supplement Article 323 of the Criminal Code, according to which the inducement of minors to use substances prohibited in sports or the prescription of such substances to them, including with or without consent, in order to improve sports results in the absence of medical indications, shall be punishable by a fine of UAH 1,700 to UAH 3,400 or deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years.

Currently, Article 323 provides for a penalty of UAH 850 for inciting minors to use doping.

The list of substances prohibited in sports is determined by the standard "Prohibited List", which is provided for by the law "On Anti-Doping Activities in Sports".

Let us remind you

Ukrainian midfielder of the English football club "Chelsea" Mykhailo Mudryk failed a doping test.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
Brent
$66.76
Bitcoin
$84,772.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.69
Золото
$3,341.81
Ethereum
$1,600.98