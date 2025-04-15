New MP was sworn in to the Verkhovna Rada instead of the MP from "Servant of the People" Kormyshkina

Serhiy Melnyk became a new People's Deputy, taking the oath in the Verkhovna Rada. This happened after the termination of powers of People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" Iryna Kormyshkina. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak in Telegram, writes UNN.

New People's Deputy Melnyk Serhiy took the oath - joins "Servant of the People" - wrote People's Deputy Zheleznyak.

Context

On February 25, the Verkhovna Rada voted to terminate the powers of People's Deputy Iryna Kormyshkina, her place was claimed by the next representatives of "Servant of the People" on the list - including Serhiy Melnyk.