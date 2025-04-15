$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

New MP was sworn in to the Verkhovna Rada instead of the MP from "Servant of the People" Kormyshkina

Kyiv

Serhiy Melnyk became a new people's deputy, taking the oath. This happened after the termination of powers of Iryna Kormyshkina.

New MP was sworn in to the Verkhovna Rada instead of the MP from "Servant of the People" Kormyshkina

Serhiy Melnyk became a new People's Deputy, taking the oath in the Verkhovna Rada. This happened after the termination of powers of People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" Iryna Kormyshkina. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak in Telegram, writes UNN.

New People's Deputy Melnyk Serhiy took the oath - joins "Servant of the People"

- wrote People's Deputy Zheleznyak.

Context

On February 25, the Verkhovna Rada voted to terminate the powers of People's Deputy Iryna Kormyshkina, her place was claimed by the next representatives of "Servant of the People" on the list - including Serhiy Melnyk.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
Iryna Kormyshkina
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
