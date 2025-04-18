8% of civil servants mobilized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine - NACS

According to the National Agency for Civil Service, 8% of civil servants have been mobilized into the Armed Forces. This was announced by the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov during the Question Time to the Government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

Regarding mobilization. The National Agency for Civil Service keeps such statistics. We have about 8% of men mobilized now... Several thousand civil servants are currently serving in the Armed Forces. - said Nemchinov.

According to him, there are losses among the mobilized civil servants.

We have lost over 120 of our colleagues - noted Nemchinov.

The minister also added that he does not have information about those mobilized in local self-government bodies.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada supported the extension of the general mobilization for 90 days - until August 6, the parliamentary corps reported, writes UNN.

The Rada also approved for the 15th time in this convocation the second No. 13173 - extension until August 6 (for 90 days) of the general mobilization. "For" - 346. Against - 1 (Honcharenko) and one abstained (Mazurashu, SN) - wrote People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak in Telegram.

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Pavlo Palisa, stated that all Ukrainians, regardless of gender, should undergo military service in the Armed Forces.