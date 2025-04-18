8% of civil servants mobilized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine - NACS

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 9856 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 39220 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 41969 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 75574 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30255 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85287 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68375 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152538 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88783 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90756 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
5.8m/s
21%
Popular news

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 60544 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 44872 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 61263 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 28087 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 49414 views
Publications

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 50470 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 75574 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85287 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152538 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 106917 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14211 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15011 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 28952 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28458 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40673 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

8% of civil servants mobilized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine - NACS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5968 views

According to the NACS, 8% of civil servants have been mobilized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Unfortunately, Ukraine has lost more than 120 civil servants among those mobilized.

8% of civil servants mobilized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine - NACS

According to the National Agency for Civil Service, 8% of civil servants have been mobilized into the Armed Forces. This was announced by the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov during the Question Time to the Government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

Regarding mobilization. The National Agency for Civil Service keeps such statistics. We have about 8% of men mobilized now... Several thousand civil servants are currently serving in the Armed Forces.

- said Nemchinov.

According to him, there are losses among the mobilized civil servants.

We have lost over 120 of our colleagues

- noted Nemchinov.

The minister also added that he does not have information about those mobilized in local self-government bodies.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada supported the extension of the general mobilization for 90 days - until August 6, the parliamentary corps reported, writes UNN.

The Rada also approved for the 15th time in this convocation the second No. 13173 - extension until August 6 (for 90 days) of the general mobilization. "For" - 346. Against - 1 (Honcharenko) and one abstained (Mazurashu, SN)

- wrote People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak in Telegram.

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Pavlo Palisa, stated that all Ukrainians, regardless of gender, should undergo military service in the Armed Forces.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,520.30
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,585.15