Case of Andriy Klyuyev: Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has started consideration on the merits against the former first vice prime minister

The High Anti-Corruption Court has started considering the case on the merits regarding the former First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, the SAP reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

According to the court's list of cases scheduled for consideration, today, April 16, the HACC heard the case of Andriy Klyuyev.

On April 16, 2025, following the results of the preparatory hearing, the panel of judges of the HACC appointed and began consideration on the merits of the case on charges against the former First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - reported in SAP.

Since, according to the pre-trial investigation bodies, the accused has been hiding from the investigation in the territory of a country recognized by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine as an aggressor state since 2014, the HACC, as noted in the SAP, "decided to summon him to court with subpoenas published on the website of the Office of the Prosecutor General and in the media."

The next meeting is scheduled for May 13, 2025.

The SAP noted that the preparatory hearing lasted from October 2023.

"Currently, a court ruling has been sent to the bodies of advocacy self-government regarding the issue of bringing the accused's lawyers to justice in connection with their failure to appear in court for disrespectful reasons," the SAP said.

The essence of the case

According to the SAP, the pre-trial investigation established that "in 2010, while in conspiracy with the head of the State Investment Agency, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine organized the illegal allocation of budget funds in the amount of about UAH 170 million to PJSC "Semiconductor Plant", the beneficial owner of which he became in 2008, allegedly for the development of an innovative project, but in fact appropriated these budget funds."

Later, as indicated in the SAP, "persons, using a similar scheme, transferred UAH 25.3 million to the accounts of controlled companies, allegedly to promote the development of energy-saving technologies, but in fact they were also embezzled." These actions, as noted, caused damage in the amount of almost UAH 200 million.

The case with such details was transferred to the court in October 2023 - then an indictment was sent to the court against the former First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Andriy Klyuyev.

The SAP noted that the pre-trial investigation in the case began in 2014, and in 2019 the case was transferred to NABU for investigation.

The actions of the former First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine are qualified under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the former Head of the State Agency - Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Given that the former First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine is wanted, a special pre-trial investigation "in absentia" was carried out against him," the SAP said.