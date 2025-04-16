$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17048 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 73856 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39853 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45182 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52228 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94206 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86039 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35488 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60608 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109515 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Case of Andriy Klyuyev: Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has started consideration on the merits against the former first vice prime minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1362 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has started consideration of the case against former first vice prime minister, accused of embezzling about 200 million hryvnias.

Case of Andriy Klyuyev: Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has started consideration on the merits against the former first vice prime minister

The High Anti-Corruption Court has started considering the case on the merits regarding the former First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, the SAP reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

According to the court's list of cases scheduled for consideration, today, April 16, the HACC heard the case of Andriy Klyuyev.

On April 16, 2025, following the results of the preparatory hearing, the panel of judges of the HACC appointed and began consideration on the merits of the case on charges against the former First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine

- reported in SAP.

Since, according to the pre-trial investigation bodies, the accused has been hiding from the investigation in the territory of a country recognized by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine as an aggressor state since 2014, the HACC, as noted in the SAP, "decided to summon him to court with subpoenas published on the website of the Office of the Prosecutor General and in the media."

The next meeting is scheduled for May 13, 2025.

The SAP noted that the preparatory hearing lasted from October 2023.

"Currently, a court ruling has been sent to the bodies of advocacy self-government regarding the issue of bringing the accused's lawyers to justice in connection with their failure to appear in court for disrespectful reasons," the SAP said.

The essence of the case

According to the SAP, the pre-trial investigation established that "in 2010, while in conspiracy with the head of the State Investment Agency, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine organized the illegal allocation of budget funds in the amount of about UAH 170 million to PJSC "Semiconductor Plant", the beneficial owner of which he became in 2008, allegedly for the development of an innovative project, but in fact appropriated these budget funds."

Later, as indicated in the SAP, "persons, using a similar scheme, transferred UAH 25.3 million to the accounts of controlled companies, allegedly to promote the development of energy-saving technologies, but in fact they were also embezzled." These actions, as noted, caused damage in the amount of almost UAH 200 million.

The case with such details was transferred to the court in October 2023 - then an indictment was sent to the court against the former First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Andriy Klyuyev.

The SAP noted that the pre-trial investigation in the case began in 2014, and in 2019 the case was transferred to NABU for investigation.

The actions of the former First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine are qualified under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the former Head of the State Agency - Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Given that the former First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine is wanted, a special pre-trial investigation "in absentia" was carried out against him," the SAP said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
