A New MP Appears in the Parliament: What is Known About Serhiy Melnyk

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

A New MP Appears in the Parliament: What is Known About Serhiy Melnyk

Combat officer Serhiy Melnyk has become a new Member of Parliament from the "Servant of the People" faction, replacing Iryna Kormyshkina. He ran under number 149 and participated in battles.

On Tuesday, April 15, Serhiy Melnyk became a new People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" faction, taking the oath in the Verkhovna Rada. This happened after the termination of the powers of Iryna Kormyshkina. This was written in Telegram by the spokeswoman of "Servant of the People" Yulia Paliychuk, reports UNN.

Details

Melnyk ran for the Verkhovna Rada under number 149 on the list of the "Servant of the People" party. He is a combat officer and a participant in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

According to data from the public movement "Chesno", Melnyk was born on September 25, 1962 in the village of Protasove near Nizhny Novgorod (Russia). He received higher education at the Odesa Higher Artillery Command School, military specialty – command tactical artillery. He also studied at the National Law Academy named after Yaroslav the Wise (Kharkiv), where he obtained the qualification of a lawyer.

Before being elected to the Rada, he worked in law enforcement agencies and local self-government, and was engaged in entrepreneurial activities. He first ran for parliament in 2019 in the non-passing part of the list of the "Servant of the People" party under No. 149, but did not become a deputy.

After the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, he joined the Defense Forces of Ukraine. He participated in battles as part of the 115th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

The Central Election Commission recognized Inna Sviryba as the elected People's Deputy instead of Iryna Kormyshkina, who has two suspicions from the NABU.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

