A New MP Appears in the Parliament: What is Known About Serhiy Melnyk

On Tuesday, April 15, Serhiy Melnyk became a new People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" faction, taking the oath in the Verkhovna Rada. This happened after the termination of the powers of Iryna Kormyshkina. This was written in Telegram by the spokeswoman of "Servant of the People" Yulia Paliychuk, reports UNN.

Melnyk ran for the Verkhovna Rada under number 149 on the list of the "Servant of the People" party. He is a combat officer and a participant in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

According to data from the public movement "Chesno", Melnyk was born on September 25, 1962 in the village of Protasove near Nizhny Novgorod (Russia). He received higher education at the Odesa Higher Artillery Command School, military specialty – command tactical artillery. He also studied at the National Law Academy named after Yaroslav the Wise (Kharkiv), where he obtained the qualification of a lawyer.

Before being elected to the Rada, he worked in law enforcement agencies and local self-government, and was engaged in entrepreneurial activities. He first ran for parliament in 2019 in the non-passing part of the list of the "Servant of the People" party under No. 149, but did not become a deputy.

After the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, he joined the Defense Forces of Ukraine. He participated in battles as part of the 115th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Central Election Commission recognized Inna Sviryba as the elected People's Deputy instead of Iryna Kormyshkina, who has two suspicions from the NABU.