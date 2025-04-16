The SBU will have the right to develop and submit draft laws: the decision of the Rada

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a bill that in the future should allow the Security Service of Ukraine to develop and submit draft laws to the Cabinet of Ministers and the President of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN referring to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the bill card №12028.

№12028 - granting the SBU the authority to develop and submit draft regulatory legal acts within its competence to the President of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers and to make relevant amendments to the legislation. "For" the basis (268) - Zheleznyak said

According to the draft law, the Security Service of Ukraine has the right to develop and submit to the President of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers draft regulatory legal acts on issues within its competence.

