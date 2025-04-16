$41.180.14
The SBU will have the right to develop and submit draft laws: the decision of the Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5210 views

The Verkhovna Rada has approved a bill that will allow the SBU to develop and submit draft laws to the Cabinet of Ministers and the President. This will expand the service's powers in the legislative process.

The SBU will have the right to develop and submit draft laws: the decision of the Rada

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a bill that in the future should allow the Security Service of Ukraine to develop and submit draft laws to the Cabinet of Ministers and the President of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN referring to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the bill card №12028.

№12028 - granting the SBU the authority to develop and submit draft regulatory legal acts within its competence to the President of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers and to make relevant amendments to the legislation. "For" the basis (268)

- Zheleznyak said

According to the draft law, the Security Service of Ukraine has the right to develop and submit to the President of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers draft regulatory legal acts on issues within its competence.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and as a whole a bill that simplifies the write-off of military property during martial law.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
