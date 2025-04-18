$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10267 views

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40006 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42557 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76644 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30768 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86015 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68601 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153028 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88809 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90766 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Publications
Exclusives
+24°
5.8m/s
21%
MP Solomchuk: State Property Fund decided to destroy the remnants of agricultural science in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4672 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee took control of the transfer of NAAS lands to the State Property Fund. MP Solomchuk announced an attempt to destroy agricultural science, criticizing the Fund's initiative.

MP Solomchuk: State Property Fund decided to destroy the remnants of agricultural science in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy has taken control of the situation with the transfer of land from enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences to the State Property Fund. According to People's Deputy Dmytro Solomchuk, it is not just about changing the owner, but about an attempt to completely destroy agricultural science in Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

During the meeting of the Agrarian Committee of the Verkhovna Rada, which took place on April 15, the issue of transferring 135,000 hectares of land used by NAAS institutions to the State Property Fund was considered. In particular, we are talking about the land of scientific farms engaged in seed production, animal husbandry, selection and agricultural research. People's Deputy Dmytro Solomchuk sharply criticized the Fund's initiative.

The State Property Fund decided to destroy the remnants of agricultural science in Ukraine. Science has been suffering and being destroyed for decades... But there are enterprises that, thanks to their leaders and teams, have preserved and developed agricultural science, despite everything, pay taxes and are important for the industry. The Fund decided to take the land, put it on ProZorro and that's it... To take, sell or rent is always easy, but to create? Science, teams, knowledge are not needed...

– the MP said on his Facebook page.

According to him, the Committee heard the management of the State Property Fund, representatives of the "State Land Bank" (a project of the State Property Fund, to which the first pool of state lands was transferred for further lease), scientists and is now taking the situation under parliamentary control.

Every 4 out of 5 hectares transferred by the State Land Bank are not leased, but the State Property Fund reports a victory

Solomchuk also stressed the concern that is being expressed from the regions. According to him, farm managers and scientists openly declare the threat of destruction not only of enterprises, but also of entire communities.

At the meeting of the Agrarian Committee, the head of SE "Oleksandrivske" (Vinnytsia region) Olena Vorotnyuk clearly and reasonably voiced the alarming situation: the enterprise is 100% included in the transfer to the State Property Fund with subsequent sale at auction. The farm cultivates about 3,000 hectares of land, providing individual farmers with domestic seeds − an affordable alternative to imports, which are becoming increasingly expensive. Agricultural science is being developed here, animal husbandry is being preserved, and local communities and the military are being supported.

– the MP noted.

Also, according to Solomchuk, the former Minister of Agrarian Policy, now Director of the Institute of Agriculture of Polissya Serhiy Ryzhuk, spoke at the meeting. He recalled that 12,000 hectares of land from the Institute's research centers had already been transferred to the State Property Fund. In his opinion, if the State Property Fund needs additional areas, it is possible to consider more than a million hectares of Chernobyl land in Polissya, which the Academy is able to clean up from radionuclides. At the same time, scientific farms that work effectively and maintain agricultural science should not become the object of such decisions.

Let us remind you

The alienation of 135,000 hectares of NAAS land in favor of the State Property Fund will mean the loss of more than 18,000 head of cattle, 9,900 pigs, 1,900 sheep and 1,200 poultry. A significant part of livestock farms will be forced to cease operations, which will be a serious blow to breeding livestock and breeding. This, in turn, will lead to the destruction of the entire system of reproduction of highly productive animals with the best genetic characteristics in Ukraine. This livestock is the basis for the development of domestic animal husbandry − from the quality of meat and milk to disease resistance, productivity, nutrition and effective diet.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyAgronomy news
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Facebook
