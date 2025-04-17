Every 4 out of 5 hectares transferred by the State Land Bank are not leased, but the State Property Fund reports a victory

$41.220.04
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 1698 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 8626 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 11951 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15479 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 21748 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37270 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49134 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from "gray" Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64502 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83158 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113454 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 50997 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 83718 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 41728 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32383 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 35788 views
The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 278 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 12810 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83158 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84502 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96183 views
King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2538 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 13935 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 110958 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53346 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53056 views
Every 4 out of 5 hectares transferred by the State Land Bank are not leased, but the State Property Fund reports a victory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3450 views

The "State Land Bank" was able to lease only 20.5 thousand hectares out of 91 thousand hectares.

Every 4 out of 5 hectares transferred by the State Land Bank are not leased, but the State Property Fund reports a victory

Almost a year ago, the State Property Fund created the first state land operator, State Land Bank LLC, whose purpose is to lease land and thus fill the state budget. The first pool of state lands with a total area of almost 91,000 hectares, which the State Property Fund took from various state enterprises and institutions, was transferred there. However, during this time, the State Land Bank managed to lease only a little more than 20,000 hectares. Officials present this as a victory, but UNN decided to find out whether this is really the case.

It was planned that the State Land Bank would lease 91,000 hectares of agricultural land to farmers, which would bring an additional billion hryvnias to the budget. However, since August last year, the operator has managed to announce auctions for only less than half of the land it received - 42.3 thousand hectares. Of these, even less were leased - only 20.5 thousand hectares. The state budget earned UAH 615.7 million from this instead of the promised billion.

"The success of the implementation of the first pool of agricultural land demonstrates the efficiency of the "Land Bank"... Further, the team is working at an accelerated pace to launch the second pool of land, all the necessary documents are being prepared for adoption by the Government", - commented Deputy Head of the State Property Fund Igor Tymoshenko.

So it turns out that leasing 22% of the land that was transferred to the State Land Bank is a victory? And what about more than 70,000 hectares (almost 80% of the transferred area)? It turns out that this land, instead of working for the state's economy, is a dead weight for the newly created state operator. In terms of figures, every 4 out of 5 hectares simply do not work.

It's like a restaurant reporting on one dish sold for a high price, instead of explaining to the owner why 80% of the menu is not selling.

If we even calculate that the average cost of renting one hectare, as reported by the State Property Fund, is 30.1 thousand hryvnias, then the cost of inaction can be estimated at billions of hryvnias of lost income for the budget from land not leased.

Currently, a situation has developed where citizens, paying taxes, are actually financing the maintenance of land that does not work for the benefit of the state and which could bring profit.

Despite such disastrous results, the Deposit Guarantee Fund is actively working to get its hands on the second pool of state land for lease. This time we are talking about twice as much land. The Fund plans to collect more than 206 thousand hectares from state institutions and enterprises.

The scheme is the same, after the state lands fall into the State Property Fund, they will be transferred to the newly created state enterprise "Reserve". After that, the state enterprise will be reorganized into State Land Bank - 2 LLC. It is likely that new lands will become a dead weight this time as well. 

Therefore, a completely logical question arises: why does the State Property Fund take away state lands after all? In this way, they want to demonstrate to us the highest level of ineffective management? Or is the goal different, to lose a couple of hundred hectares along the way between state-owned enterprises and LLCs?

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyAgronomy news
