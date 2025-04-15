The Rada has adopted a bill on inspections for bullying at work: what employers and employees need to know

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2826 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 20148 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16857 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21905 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31082 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64872 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60610 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34121 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59680 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106994 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45210 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 47359 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52233 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23974 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 6886 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 20148 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53421 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 64872 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 60610 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167605 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24793 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21439 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23052 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24931 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27547 views
The Rada has adopted a bill on inspections for bullying at work: what employers and employees need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10242 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 11044, which allows the State Labor Service to conduct unscheduled inspections of employers based on employees' complaints of bullying. The law also regulates the issue of undeclared labor relations.

The Rada has adopted a bill on inspections for bullying at work: what employers and employees need to know

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general a bill according to which employers who harass employees will face inspections.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the draft law card №11044.

Details

№11044 - regarding inspections in terms of mobbing. In general (245)

- Zheleznyak said.

According to the bill, during martial law, the State Labor Service and its territorial bodies may, upon application of an employee or a trade union, conduct unscheduled inspections regarding compliance with labor laws, as well as on issues of detecting unregistered labor relations, mobbing (bullying) and the legality of termination of employment contracts.

Unscheduled state supervision (control) measures on mobbing (bullying) cannot be carried out simultaneously with unscheduled state supervision (control) measures on any other issues.

- the draft law says.

Addition

In December 2022, the Rada adopted a bill that provides for administrative liability for mobbing (bullying and humiliation of employees in the workplace).

01.12.22, 18:46 • 1154473 views

Let us remind

The national educational platform "Mriya" will receive new functions aimed at protecting students, in particular - tools to counter bullying and improve safety during air raids.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
