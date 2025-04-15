The Rada has adopted a bill on inspections for bullying at work: what employers and employees need to know

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general a bill according to which employers who harass employees will face inspections.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the draft law card №11044.

Details

№11044 - regarding inspections in terms of mobbing. In general (245) - Zheleznyak said.

According to the bill, during martial law, the State Labor Service and its territorial bodies may, upon application of an employee or a trade union, conduct unscheduled inspections regarding compliance with labor laws, as well as on issues of detecting unregistered labor relations, mobbing (bullying) and the legality of termination of employment contracts.

Unscheduled state supervision (control) measures on mobbing (bullying) cannot be carried out simultaneously with unscheduled state supervision (control) measures on any other issues. - the draft law says.

Addition

In December 2022, the Rada adopted a bill that provides for administrative liability for mobbing (bullying and humiliation of employees in the workplace).

Let us remind

The national educational platform "Mriya" will receive new functions aimed at protecting students, in particular - tools to counter bullying and improve safety during air raids.