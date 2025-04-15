$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2644 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 19853 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16701 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21745 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30947 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64677 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60436 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34099 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59671 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106972 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Ukraine is planning to expand support for defenders and their families in hospitals: what it is about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10020 views

The government is expanding the program of support for certain categories of Ukrainian defenders and their families in medical institutions. Assistance will be provided by specialists in accompanying veterans, demobilized individuals, as well as those who teach orientation and mobility.

Ukraine is planning to expand support for defenders and their families in hospitals: what it is about

In Ukraine, they are going to expand the program of support for certain categories of people who defended the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as members of families of such categories of people in healthcare facilities. This was reported in Telegram by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.

Details

According to Melnychuk, the government's decision approved the procedure for access of certain categories of specialists to provide such assistance. We are talking about specialists in accompanying war veterans and demobilized persons, as well as specialists who provide services for teaching orientation and mobility. They will help, in particular, people who have lost their sight.

Recall

The Ukrainian government updated the rules for payments to families of military personnel who went missing, were captured or died during the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

War
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
