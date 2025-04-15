Ukraine is planning to expand support for defenders and their families in hospitals: what it is about
Kyiv • UNN
The government is expanding the program of support for certain categories of Ukrainian defenders and their families in medical institutions. Assistance will be provided by specialists in accompanying veterans, demobilized individuals, as well as those who teach orientation and mobility.
In Ukraine, they are going to expand the program of support for certain categories of people who defended the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as members of families of such categories of people in healthcare facilities. This was reported in Telegram by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.
Details
According to Melnychuk, the government's decision approved the procedure for access of certain categories of specialists to provide such assistance. We are talking about specialists in accompanying war veterans and demobilized persons, as well as specialists who provide services for teaching orientation and mobility. They will help, in particular, people who have lost their sight.
Recall
The Ukrainian government updated the rules for payments to families of military personnel who went missing, were captured or died during the Russian-Ukrainian war.