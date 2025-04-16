Education in the language of national minorities: The Rada adopted the draft law "On professional education"

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15730 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61385 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163255 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83961 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113669 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89528 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141345 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123502 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 38998 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62920 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
3.7m/s
59%
Popular news

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4322 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4082 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10369 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5118 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3212 views
Publications

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 42996 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163255 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154588 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141345 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123502 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97980 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41196 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41504 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41961 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43726 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Education in the language of national minorities: The Rada adopted the draft law "On professional education"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6620 views

The Rada adopted a draft law that allows education in the languages of national minorities in vocational education institutions, provided that students wish to and study Ukrainian. Financial autonomy for institutions is also provided.

Education in the language of national minorities: The Rada adopted the draft law "On professional education"

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the draft law "On Professional Education", which, among other things, provides for the possibility of organizing the educational process in the languages of national minorities in vocational education institutions.

This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science, reports UNN.

Details

Today is an important step for the reform of vocational education: following the results of consideration in the first reading, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the draft law of Ukraine "On Professional Education" (No. 13107-d)

- reported in the Ministry of Education and Science.

The ministry said what the bill would entail.

Financial and personnel autonomy - educational institutions will be able to operate as non-profit associations. This form makes it possible to independently manage funds, approve staffing schedules and move away from the tariff grid.

Educational institutions will receive funds from their founders for training specialists, and not according to the estimate, so the distribution of money between institutions will become more market-oriented and competitive.

Influential supervisory boards, which will become a real management body of the educational institution, as in business. They will hold a competition for the position of director of the institution, evaluate his work, approve the strategy and financial plan.

The supervisory board will include employers who cooperate with the institution, so business will have a real impact.

Grants for dual education - a new mechanism for financing dual education, so that people can receive grants from the state or local authorities for training on the basis of enterprises - as it works in the EU. To promote combining work with studies, a "student employment contract" is created.

New approaches to the formation of the content of education - the ministry will no longer approve educational standards for each profession. Institutions will develop educational programs together with business, and the supervisory board will change and approve them.

It is planned to switch to a credit-modular system to make it easier to count learning outcomes, including those acquired informally or during a transition to another institution.

Less bureaucracy - institutions will receive a simplified licensing system, the difficult bureaucratic process of attestation of vocational education institutions will disappear. Instead of complex procedures - focus on partnerships, updating educational programs and participation in international projects.

Changing the brand of vocational education - instead of "PTU", "VPU" and other outdated abbreviations, there are professional colleges and training centers.

Students become students, listeners or cadets. And they can also have an academic leave.

The draft law also stipulates that the language of the educational process in vocational education institutions is the state language, but persons belonging to indigenous peoples, national minorities of Ukraine, are guaranteed the right to study the language of the respective indigenous people or national minority in communal vocational education institutions or through national cultural societies.

It is indicated that, by the decision of the founder of the educational institution, if at least eight students wish to study in the languages of national minorities (which are the official languages of the EU) during admission, a separate group may be formed to receive education in the relevant language. However, such a group will study the Ukrainian language as a separate academic discipline.

Let us remind you

The director of UCEQA, Tetyana Vakulenko, stated that the return to the External Evaluation is not yet possible due to the war and logistical difficulties for entrants from the occupied territories. NMT retains the features of ZNO, but has a computer format.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Education
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Brent
$66.25
Bitcoin
$84,314.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.31
Золото
$3,336.87
Ethereum
$1,588.86