Education in the language of national minorities: The Rada adopted the draft law "On professional education"

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the draft law "On Professional Education", which, among other things, provides for the possibility of organizing the educational process in the languages of national minorities in vocational education institutions.

Today is an important step for the reform of vocational education: following the results of consideration in the first reading, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the draft law of Ukraine "On Professional Education" (No. 13107-d) - reported in the Ministry of Education and Science.

Financial and personnel autonomy - educational institutions will be able to operate as non-profit associations. This form makes it possible to independently manage funds, approve staffing schedules and move away from the tariff grid.

Educational institutions will receive funds from their founders for training specialists, and not according to the estimate, so the distribution of money between institutions will become more market-oriented and competitive.

Influential supervisory boards, which will become a real management body of the educational institution, as in business. They will hold a competition for the position of director of the institution, evaluate his work, approve the strategy and financial plan.

The supervisory board will include employers who cooperate with the institution, so business will have a real impact.

Grants for dual education - a new mechanism for financing dual education, so that people can receive grants from the state or local authorities for training on the basis of enterprises - as it works in the EU. To promote combining work with studies, a "student employment contract" is created.

New approaches to the formation of the content of education - the ministry will no longer approve educational standards for each profession. Institutions will develop educational programs together with business, and the supervisory board will change and approve them.

It is planned to switch to a credit-modular system to make it easier to count learning outcomes, including those acquired informally or during a transition to another institution.

Less bureaucracy - institutions will receive a simplified licensing system, the difficult bureaucratic process of attestation of vocational education institutions will disappear. Instead of complex procedures - focus on partnerships, updating educational programs and participation in international projects.

Changing the brand of vocational education - instead of "PTU", "VPU" and other outdated abbreviations, there are professional colleges and training centers.

Students become students, listeners or cadets. And they can also have an academic leave.

The draft law also stipulates that the language of the educational process in vocational education institutions is the state language, but persons belonging to indigenous peoples, national minorities of Ukraine, are guaranteed the right to study the language of the respective indigenous people or national minority in communal vocational education institutions or through national cultural societies.

It is indicated that, by the decision of the founder of the educational institution, if at least eight students wish to study in the languages of national minorities (which are the official languages of the EU) during admission, a separate group may be formed to receive education in the relevant language. However, such a group will study the Ukrainian language as a separate academic discipline.

