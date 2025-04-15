Pension restrictions for working prosecutors: Rada adopted the bill as a basis

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a bill on pension provision for prosecutors, which plans to limit pension payments to working prosecutors, and seniority pensions are granted to prosecutors only after their dismissal. This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and card bill №12278.

Details

"The Rada adopted №12278 on pension provision for prosecutors on the second attempt. Their pensions were reduced. "For" the basis - 239", - said Zheleznyak.

According to the bill, a seniority pension is granted to prosecutors only after they are dismissed from the prosecutor's office.

It is planned to stipulate that pensions for law enforcement officers and prosecutors are recalculated taking into account the growth of cash income of the population in Ukraine and the growth of consumer prices by an increase factor.

In addition, it is planned to stipulate that changes to pension legislation can be made exclusively by a separate law on amendments to the law "On Mandatory State Pension Insurance".

Addition

In March, the Verkhovna Rada failed to adopt the specified bill as a basis (there were 223 votes "for"), so it was decided to send it for a second reading (229 votes).

In April, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights at its meeting recommended that the parliament finalize the draft law and adopt it as a basis.